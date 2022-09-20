We’re now just one day away from the release of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s crime biography series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and production has released one final trailer. Other than an image, nothing more had been teased over recent months in the way of what to expect from Evan Peters’ take on the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal. Finally, at the end of last week, a flood of new information began to swing our way including an official trailer and interviews with Peters and his co-star, Niecy Nash.

Today’s trailer is giving us an even more gruesome and terror-filled look into the man known for killing (at least) 17 people between the years of 1978 and 1991. In it, we get a better look at Nash's character, in addition to Peters' terrifying transformation into Dahmer.

Setting out to center their story on the victims and the lives ruined by Dahmer, Murphy and Brennan won’t be delving too deeply into the gorey details as Peters revealed during his one-on-one with Netflix. Instead, they plan to better explain how Dahmer got away with his crimes for so long, preying on other gay men and people of color, knowing that law enforcement was more likely to turn a blind eye to his crimes.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Arrives on Netflix Next Week

With Peters leading as the titular killer, Nash will portray his neighbor Glenda Cleveland, who attempted to stop the killings by informing police of the strange happenings and terrible smell wafting from Dahmer’s apartment. Pulling together the ensemble cast will be Richard Jenkins as Dahmer’s father, Lionel Dahmer, Penelope Ann Miller as Dahmer’s mother Joyce Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as step-mother Shari Dahmer, Michael Learned as grandmother Catherine Dahmer, with Colin Ford as Chazz, and Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards, the man who would finally put an end to the murderer’s reign of terror.

Peters will be the second big name in Hollywood to take over the telling of a prolific serial killer for Netflix, with Zac Efron taking on the role of Ted Bundy back in the streamer’s 2019 Joe Berlinger helmed scripted feature, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. With today’s new trailer, it appears as though Netflix is about to add another must watch piece for any true crime lover to their stacked slate of crime content.

You can check out the trailer below and stream Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story tomorrow, September 21 at 12 a.m. PT.