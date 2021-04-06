With Netflix’s goal to promise to release a new movie every week in 2021, one of their latest additions includes the Sundance drama Monster, directed by Anthony Mandler, which has just received its first trailer. The film is based on the 1999 young adult novel of the same name by Walter Dean Myers, which received many awards, including the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature. Originally premiering at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Monster was first picked up by Entertainment Studios before Netflix nabbed the rights late last year.

Monster follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr), an honor student with a burgeoning photography passion who is charged with felony murder, and becomes embroiled in a complex legal battle where he could face life in prison. The cast for Monster is absolutely stacked, including Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright playing Steve’s parents, rounded out with Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers, Nasir “Nas” Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, and John David Washington.

Although its first screening was technically three years ago and the book was published in the 90s, Monster seems just as prescient and meaningful today. The trailer is beautifully constructed, aching with emotion and empathy for its main character. Cinematographer David Devlin showcases New York City in a dazzling way, with a lovely cool color palette and breathtaking visuals. If Monster follows Myers’ book closely, we are sure to expect a stunning exploration on race, culpability, innocence, masculinity, and more such weighty topics.

If the plot and source material isn’t enough to convince audiences to check it out, the cast certainly is. Wright and Hudson are two of the best actors working today, and it will be thrilling to see how they play off each other in their first collaboration. A$AP Rocky is always a joy to watch as well, who had a wonderful turn in another Sundance flick, Dope. This role is his first big step into the world of dramatic acting, and he’s certainly committed, as he actually broke his nose during one scene.

Harrison has already proved his acting prowess with roles in Mudbound, It Comes at Night, Luce, and The High Note. Even though his screen time was short, he also had a particularly impressive performance in The Trial of the Chicago 7 as Fred Hampton. His future projects include the Cyrano musical with Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett, and the Elvis biopic, where Harrison will play the incomparable B.B. King.

Monster arrives on Netflix on May 7. Check out the first trailer and official poster below.

