Monster Trucks was doomed before it even opened in theaters. Paramount Pictures repeatedly delayed this family feature from its initial May 2015 release date. The studio finally settled on dumping it in a January 2017 slot. To add insult to injury, Paramount publicly took a $115 million write-down on this movie four months before its North American premiere. Before Monster Trucks even opened, it was deemed an inevitable box office failure by the studio tasked with ushering it out into the world. It was a grim fate for a family movie once eyeballed as a potential successor to the Transformers franchise for Paramount Pictures.

In January 2017, Monster Trucks was a punchline, a film abandoned by its studio before it even opened. That seemed to be the end of the exploits of Creech, the titular massive oil-guzzling monster of this Chris Wedge directorial effort. However, the passage of time was about to swoop in and suddenly make Monster Trucks look a lot more desirable as a blockbuster project. Time can make enemies out of lauded heroes and reveal the nuances in figures once thought of as demons. It’s only been six years since Monster Trucks hit movie theaters, yet in that time span, major blockbusters have taken on a lot of troublesome recurring flaws. The shortcomings of so many tentpoles in 2023 are absent from Monster Trucks, which, unintentionally of course, provides a welcome earnest counterbalance to current movies like The Flash or Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

What Is 'Monster Trucks' About?

The plot of Monster Trucks concerns Tripp (Lucas Till), a North Dakota 15-year-old who looks like a 27-year-old, stumbling onto Creech while working in a junkyard. Creech, who can go in Tripp’s car and pilot it, is on the run from evil oil company Terravex, which owns Tripp’s hometown. Teaming up with Tripp’s classmate and literal horse girl Meredith (Jane Levy), Tripp becomes determined to save and reunite Creech with her incarcerated parents and return the trio to their underground home. Understanding the plot of Monster Trucks is important in terms of context, but even more important is the era in which this project was filmed.

Though it wouldn’t be released in North America until January 2017, Monster Trucks began filming in April 2014. That’s a whole month before principal photography commenced on Star Wars: The Force Awakens while Wedge’s homage to Amblin movies of the 1980s also began shooting two years before Stranger Things hit Netflix. Monster Trucks premiered in a radically different pop culture landscape than the one it was shot. The cinematic norms of 2023 are even further removed from the marketing impulses that willed the existence of Creech into this world. This had the unfortunate side effect of making Monster Trucks feel old-fashioned when it opened in theaters in early 2017. On the plus side, though, such displacement makes the whole movie feel like an inadvertent but welcome reprieve from the worst creative impulses of modern blockbusters.

The Visuals in ‘Monster Trucks’ Are Shockingly Good

Revisiting Monster Trucks a few years later, one immediately notable element of the movie is how well-realized Creech is as a CG creation. She blends into live-action environments nicely and the moments where she has to directly interact with flesh-and-blood co-stars don’t prove so artificial that it jolts you right out of the movie. There’s also a welcome sense of weight to the movements of Creech and her parents. They move much like sea lions, massive underwater critters adjusting to how much they weigh on land. Embracing this quality creates moments of amusing physical comedy (like when Tripp struggles to pull the gargantuan Creech out of the way of a harmful machine in the junkyard) but also lends some believability to delightfully stylized squishy pieces of squish.

It’s also a quality that feels incredibly welcome after titles like The Flash and Fast X featured totally weightless CG doubles for their respective lead characters. It’s hard to get invested in action scenes when the human beings on-screen distractingly fluctuate in whether or not they have any relationship to gravity. By contrast, the entirely CG beasts of Monster Trucks have a hefty quality to them that’s instantly compelling. Even better, these characters look and feel so realistic even as Monster Trucks is shot largely against practical backdrops and real-life environments.

After watching a deluge of 2023 movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Dial of Destiny, and The Flash that couldn’t be bothered to go outside for even the simplest of shoots, the luscious foliage dominating the backgrounds of Monster Trucks is like a breath of fresh air. Plus, juxtaposing such a decidedly unrealistic critter like Creech (who is best described as “a land squid”) with all those tangible backdrops is an incredibly entertaining sight. That delightful dissonance certainly provides more enjoyment than the suffocatingly artificial aesthetics of blue-screen-dominated movies like Black Adam.

It's also extra exciting to see some practically realized automobile chase scenes throughout the movie, particularly in a climax where Creech and her parents each get into a car and outrun an army of evil henchmen. The Flash’s finale focused on a pair of Ezra Millers dispatching a bunch of grey CG henchmen in a barren desert. Meanwhile, Monster Trucks' climax is full of brightly colored cars, concrete emotional stakes, and delightfully zippy moments of lunacy, like Creech’s mom reaching out one of her tentacles to pick up a tire that just fell off her car. Many blockbuster movies make their VFX-packed finales feel like an obligation. By relying on a deft mixture of practical stunt work and CG enhancements, the big fun blowout that closes out Monster Trucks is something one welcomes with open arms rather than hoping it ends the instant it begins.

‘Monster Trucks’ Isn't Afraid to Be Original

Let’s be upfront about this: Monster Trucks is technically an original movie, but it’s also obviously derivative of other previously lucrative features. The whole project got off the ground because Paramount wanted to give its then-nascent animation division (Paramount Animation) a project reminiscent of the live-action division’s lucrative Transformers titles. The script itself alternates between being an homage to Amblin family movies of the '80s and high-concept live-action kids' fare from Disney from the '60s. So many of the plot beats, especially ones related to the home life of Tripp (easily the movie’s weakest element), are ones that audiences have seen before. This is an original feature, but it’s not one Paramount greenlit to fulfill the artistic desire of an auteur. It was clearly made to ride the coattails of preceding box office hits, full stop.

Even recognizing this, though, the fact that Monster Trucks isn’t relying on old IP or pre-existing characters to carry its story becomes more and more admirable with each passing year. Fan service is now the name of the game and is expected to carry entire movies. Recent live-action Hasbro adaptations (both from Paramount) Snake Eyes and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts end with big fan-service moments teasing out what future films could be like. Such moments are meant to paper over any weaknesses in the preceding film because, hey, maybe the next installment will be better. Meanwhile, superhero movies like Quantumania and The Flash hinge their entire plots on surprise guest appearances rather than making emotionally engaging storytelling in the here and now.

Because it’s not a re-purposed version of an old TV show or comic, Monster Trucks can’t fall back on these tricks quite so easily. There are no sequel teases here, but rather, the film merely ends on a terrible Phillip Phillips needle drop. There are also no lengthy pieces of set-up for a cinematic universe, while the narrative doesn’t stop dead in its tracks, so audiences of movies like The Flash can cheer over an “unexpected” cameo. Instead, Monster Trucks opts for simpler pleasures, like the sudden heroic arrival of an even bigger construction truck in its climax or a tender moment where Meredith reaches out to touch Creech, in the process realizing this monster isn’t so monstrous after all. There are original moments that, love them or hate them, belong solely to Monster Trucks.

Even the design of Creech herself speaks to the endearing originality on display here. Creech isn’t a rehash of a recognizable design from a vintage comic or video game, while many aspects of her appearance (namely those tiny eyes, the constant presence of sharp rows of teeth, and her massive size) totally counteract the “rules” for making a toy-friendly kid’s character. Such figures have to be much cuter, smaller, and non-threatening, like the live-action versions of Alvin and the Chipmunks or The Smurfs. Creech isn’t an echo of those cutesy toy-like figures and is all the better for it. In an age where The Flash’s climax pauses to deliver CG versions of vintage superheroes, the way Monster Trucks embraces original and earnest material (namely the unabashedly weird design of Creech) is something to cherish despite this movie’s undeniably cynical origins.

'Monster Trucks' Doesn't Fall Into the Franchise Trap

Monster Trucks was a box office flop in 2017 and also far from a critical darling when it first hit movie theaters. Six years of time hasn’t suddenly turned Monster Trucks into a film with all the substance of Aftersun or A Thousand and One. However, that passage of time has seen big-budget movies become increasingly reliant on digital effects and fan service to carry lame scripts. Projects like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Jurassic World Dominion weren’t even in development back when Monster Trucks was hitting theaters. Now, their shoddy visual effects and emphasis on pre-existing iconography are emblematic of problems plaguing so many major blockbusters.

It's even easier to appreciate the innately charming aspects of Monster Trucks now considering it’s devoid of so many recurring shortcomings of modern blockbusters. The Flash may contain multiple universes colliding into one another, but does it have anything as entertaining as evil Holt McCallany opting to confront Creech by just repeatedly punching her in the face? Morbius may have a lengthy mid-credit scene introducing cinematic universe connections that will never be paid off, but does it totally commit to a heartfelt scene of three land squids finally reuniting? Even David Sardy’s score for Monster Trucks, which cribs heavily from the likes of John Williams and Jerry Goldsmith, features more idiosyncratic and zippy flourishes than yet another modern blockbuster score devised by Lorne Balfe or Benjamin Wallfisch.

Best of all, it’s hard to imagine any modern blockbuster featuring a character so distinctive, strange, and unexpectedly charming as Creech. Big-budget tentpoles released in the 2020s have leaned heavily on what’s worked before, including giving audiences CG versions of famous dead movie stars. Familiarity is the key to these costly enterprises, as they can’t be expected to put their faith in something new. By contrast, Monster Trucks centers its entire narrative around a gargantuan beast that can get high off gasoline, features glistening skin when underwater, and is far removed from a toy executive’s dream of what an “animal sidekick” should look like.

Monster Trucks is far from devoid of clichés (its approach to gender roles is embarrassingly arcane, for one thing), but its earnest tone and willingness to commit to something idiosyncratic like Creech are welcome qualities in a blockbuster landscape dominated by fan service. Monster Trucks was certainly doomed before it even hit theaters…but long after its theatrical run finished, a new fate emerged for this family movie. Now Monster Trucks is schooling the likes of The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and other subpar modern blockbusters on how to really deliver fun entertainment. What a fittingly delightful end for an irresistible icon like Creech.