Hulu’s ‘Monsterland’ Trailer Reveals a Potential Graveyard Smash Horror Anthology

Spooky season is definitely upon us, if the trailer for Hulu’s new horror anthology Monsterland is any indication. The 8-episode series, adapted from Nathan Ballingrud’s story collection North-American Lake Monsters, has an impressively starry cast and it looks like it’ll give you the heebie-jeebies big time. Watch for yourself (if you dare).

Scary right? Described in the official press release as featuring “encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts,” the series stars Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter and Adepero Oduye. Damn.

It’s got an equally impressive roster behind-the-scenes with creator, written, and executive producer by Mary Laws (who co-wrote modern classic The Neon Demon and worked on Preacher and Succession) and executive producers Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh and Megan Ellison, who all worked on the last Hulu-bound Ballingrud adaptation Wounds. Sue Naegle and Ali Krug are also executive producing. And the show is produced by Annapurna. Insert “prestige horror” commentary here.

Hulu always takes Halloween pretty seriously and this looks like some bloody good fun. We can’t wait to visit Monsterland on October 2, when every episode will be available.