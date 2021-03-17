The Disney+ original series Monsters At Work is shaping up to be one monster smash. Disney announced today that Mindy Kaling has joined the voice cast of the highly-anticipated series as the voice of Val Little. According to Disney, Val is "an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (aka 'MIFT')." Bonnie Hunt will also be back for another Monsters, Inc. adventure, reprising her role as Ms. Flint, who now “manages the department responsible for recruiting and training the funniest monsters to become Jokesters.”

Kaling and Hunt join an all-new voice cast that includes Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, Henry Winkler (Happy Days) as scatterbrained boss Fritz, Lucas Neff (Raising Hope) as opportunistic plumber Duncan, Alanna Ubach (Coco) as rule follower Cutter, Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) as the custodial team Smitty and Needleman, and Aisha Tyler (Archer) as Tylor’s mom Millie. Returning to reprise their original Monsters, Inc. roles are Billy Crystal, John Goodman, John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly and Bob Peterson as Roze – the twin sister to the iconic character Roz.

Monsters At Work was originally slated to premiere sometime in 2020 before the COVID pandemic sidelined the industry. Back in January, Crystal told Collider in an exclusive interview that "we’ve done a bunch [of episodes]," and went on to say that "we’ve been on a break because of the pandemic. But some I was able to do at home and some I was able to do in a very deserted studio out in Burbank. To be the only one on the lot was a little weird. But yeah, we’re progressing."

Crystal continued, noting, "The show, time-wise, starts six months after Monsters, Inc. ended. So now, we’re on the Laugh Floor. We’ve created all of the new, young, great characters with some great voice actors, and John [Goodman] and I are reprising our parts."

Monsters At Work focuses on the story of Feldman’s Tylor Tuskmon, who has epic dreams of scaring after graduating top of his class at Monster’s University – only to find out that at Monsters, Incorporated, laughing is the new tactic. Assigned to the MIFT team, led by Ms. Flint, Tuskmon must learn how to work alongside other monsters to achieve his goals of becoming a jokester just like his idols Sully and Mike. Monsters At Work was developed and will be executive produced by animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (Micky Mouse Clubhouse, Planes: Fire & Rescue.)

Monsters At Work premieres on Disney+ on July 2. Check out the new character images of Val Little and Mrs. Flint released by Disney+ below.

