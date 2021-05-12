Disney+ has revealed the first-look image of their Monsters, Inc. spinoff series Monsters At Work, and it looks just as colorful and weird as its predecessors. IGN nabbed the exclusive photo which showcases five new characters within the Monsters world. The new photo includes the new characters which include a safety-vested scare-floor worker — which we have to assume is now the laugh floor — in addition to a fluffy two-legged monster, a large-nosed one-eyed monster, a four-eyed winged shortie, and a tall purple monster standing by a desk with the name Tylor on it.

The group appears to be engaging in a conversation, and thanks to a former sneak peek we know who’s who in the cast. The tall purple monster is in fact Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman. The series will revolve around Tylor and his Monsters, Inc. co-workers. The big-bellied one-eyed monster is Fritz, voiced by Henry Winkler, while the tall fluffy yellow character is Mindy Kaling’s Val Little. Cutter, voiced by Alanna Ubach, is the short vested laugh floor worker, while the winged-four-eyed monster is Duncan, voiced by Lucas Neff.

Bonnie Hunt will return to her previous Monsters, Inc. role as instructor Mrs. Flint, while Pixar legend John Ratzenberger is rumored to reprise his role as the Abominable Snowman. Jennifer Tilly will also return as Mike Wazowski’s love interest from the first film, Celia. Aisha Tyler also joins the series as Millie Tuskmon, while Stephen Stanton returns to voice the squeaky clean-up team of Smitty and Needleman.

Monsters At Work debuts on Disney+ on July 2.

Check out the synopsis for the fun new series below.

"Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester."

