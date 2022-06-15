The world of Monstroplis is returning with a new season of Monsters at Work on Disney Plus, which is set to come back in 2023. The announcement for the second season came through a tweet by the official Disney Plus Twitter page. In the tweet, a video is played of a montage from the first season of the series, replaying every moment a character says the number two. Finally, the video ends with on-screen text that reads, "Monsters at Work Season 2. Coming 2023."

The first season of Monsters at Work saw the return of fan-favorite characters such as Sully (John Goodman), Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal), and Celia Mae (Jennifer Tilly) as well as the introduction of new characters like Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), Val Little (Mindy Kaling), Fritz (Henry Winkler), and Duncan P. Anderson (Lucas Neff).

Monsters at Work serves as a sequel to the original Monsters, Inc. released in 2001 and centers around Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), a recent scare graduate from Monsters University who attempts to become a jokester as the company transitions from its policy of scaring to joking. While plot details for Season 2 remain unknown, fans of the series can expect to see the return of their favorite characters with new laughs.

Image via Disney+

Released in 2001, Monsters, Inc. achieved critical acclaim and won numerous awards including the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The success of the film led to a 3D re-release in 2012, a prequel titled, Monsters University, in 2013, and now its own television series set shortly after the original film. ​​​​​​​While the first season of Monsters at Work was released in July 2021 to a mixed reception by critics and fans with some criticizing the show for not living up to the original film, others said it still offered its own entertainment value with its fun set of characters.

The show is one of several on Disney+ based on a Pixar property alongside Dug Days, based on Up, and the upcoming Cars on the Road, based on the Cars franchise and set for a release this fall. However, unlike other Pixar-based shows on the streaming service, Monsters at Work is produced under Disney Television Animation.

The series, created by Bobs Gannaway, features the voice talents of Feldman, Crystal, Goodman, Kaling, Winkler, Neff, and Alanna Ubach,

Monsters at Work Season 1 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Check out the announcement for Season 2 below:

https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1537057339097772032