Disney+ is heading back to Monstropolis. The streaming service released the first teaser for their upcoming Monsters, Inc. spinoff series, Monsters At Work.

The teaser introduces Ben Feldman’s Tylor Tuskmon, a would-be scarer shocked to discover that Monsters, Inc is no longer in the scaring business. He’s hired, instead, as a member of the madcap Monsters, Inc. Facilities team (MIFT), where his coworkers include Henry Winkler as Fritz, Mindy Kaling as Val Little, Alanna Ubach as Cutter, and Lucas Neff as Duncan.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Here’s Everything New to Disney+ in May 2021

The trailer also features Billy Crystal and John Goodman, reprising their Monsters, Inc. roles of Mike Wazowski and James “Sulley” Sullivan. They’re put in charge by Bob Peterson’s Roze — not to be confused with his gravelly-voiced Roz from the original film. Will they be up to the challenge of shifting their company’s entire philosophy? At least their experiences at Monsters University have prepared them for turning a group of hapless misfits into a well-oiled machine.

Many of their fellow Monsters, Inc. cast members are also returning, including Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Flint, John Ratzenberger as Yeti, Jennifer Tilly as Celia, and Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman. They’re joined by Aisha Tyler as Tylor’s mom, Millie.

Originally slated for release in 2020, the series was delayed due to the pandemic, as Crystal told us back in January. In spite of the revised production schedule, Crystal remained enthusiastic about the project, gushing, “It’s fantastic looking, it’s hilarious, and we’re having a. Lot of fun doing it.”

Monsters at Work premieres on Disney+ on July 2. Check out the synopsis for the series below.

"Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester."

Watch the teaser for Monsters at Work below:

KEEP READING: Every Pixar Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'The Green Knight' Trailer Reveals an Epic Quest for Dev Patel's Gawain The A24 film will premiere in theaters on July 30.

Read Next