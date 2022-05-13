Universal Studios has announced that it will permanently close its Classic Monsters Café in Florida after 20 years. Monsters Café debuted in Universal Studios Florida in May 1998 along the park’s Production Central main street and quickly became a big attraction. The idea of the restaurant was to provide a classic horror environment for fans to enjoy a variety of foods, including vegetarian and vegan-friendly options. It also rolled out spooky-themed dish hits through the years with dishes like French Fang Fries, Gory Green Sala, Creepy Spice Roasted Cauliflower, and more.

The café even had a cute yet creepy kiosk outside the main café. It was branded with statues of Frankenstein’s Monster showcasing a menu, Wolf Man holding a pizza, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon proudly displaying an interesting-looking salad on top of the kiosk’s roof, bringing all the classic horror goodness of the café to the outside atmosphere.

Universal spoke of the park’s decision to close the classic addition, stating that the café will close this spring to “make way for a new dining experience.” There is no word as to what will replace the café, but hopefully Universal has plans to create yet another great attraction for fans to experience.

Universal's first horror release featured the caped hypnotist Dracula, played by Bela Lugosi, as he wreaks havoc in England by sucking the blood of unsuspecting women and turning them into his vampire slaves. The 1931 film became a hit with the masses and established the iconic vampire tropes still used today.

After the success of their Dracula picture, Universal went on to bring the Frankenstein monster to life on the big screen with Boris Karloff playing the monster. Mary Shelley’s tragic tale was an equal success to Dracula. Subsequent releases of classic horror movies, such as The Mummy and The Invisible Man, established Universal as a force within the horror film community and Universal Studios as a mecca for horror fans for generations.

Monsters Café isn’t the only closure Universal Studios had in mind. The Shrek 4-D recently closed as well, with a Minions-themed building expecting to take its place. A great tribute to classic monsters and black and white horror of yore opened its doors in May 1998 at Universal Studios, and it's certainly sad to see it go; it’s a loss for horror fans all over the world.

