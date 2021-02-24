Today, Disney announced the release date for their upcoming Monsters Inc. spinoff series Monsters at Work as well as a full synopsis for the animated comedy. The show will premiere on Disney+ on July 2nd and focus on a young scarer who learns that he now has to work on getting laughs since they generate so much more power.

Here’s the official synopsis:

"Monsters At Work" takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.Ben Feldman stars as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon in the series, which introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites, including Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman). Starring alongside Feldman as part of the MIFT crew are: Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower.In addition to Crystal and Goodman, returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor's dad, Bernard; Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae; and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler as Tylor's mom, Millie Tuskmon. Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway.

This sounds like an incredibly cute premise for a TV series, and it makes sense to do a workplace comedy in the world of Monsters, Inc. Hopefully we get a look at the show soon and see how it compares to Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University.

