Pixar is known to have created many beloved masterpieces, gaining acclaim rapidly. From the Toy Story franchise to Inside Out, the animation studio tells ambitious, emotional stories with near-perfect results. But, no matter how revered Pixar may be, occasionally, plot holes still arise. Whether in the form of unexplained questions or outright contradictions, these pesky issues can distract the audience. Pixar's sequels have largely avoided continuity errors through detailed and careful work, but that is not a foolproof method. Waiting several years before continuing franchises has served the studio well, but because additional films are rarely the intention when the first releases, it opens them up to these plot holes. One such plot hole occurs in Monsters Inc., which didn't get a second film until twelve years after the original and had the extra complication of getting a prequel.

Taking place years before the first film, Monsters University tells of Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) meeting as they attend college together. The story expands monster culture and gives an origin story to the central friendship, but it creates a major plot hole because it is given narrow confines by the original. It is an odd example, as this detail was not a plot hole for a long time, but when the prequel came out, the very concept defied a line from the original film. At the beginning of Monsters Inc., Mike casually mentions how long he and Sully have known each other, defying the prequel's version of their first introduction. The contradictory statement gained so much attention that the prequel's director, Dan Scanlon, was forced to address the issue, explaining that they were aware of it, but they chose to contradict the line to better serve the story, and that was the right decision.

What Is the Plot Hole in 'Monsters Inc.'?

Being the first film featuring these characters and their world, Monsters Inc. began without this plot hole. But after it became popular, Pixar made more stories about Sully, Mike, and their friends, including the prequel, Monsters University, and the TV series Monsters at Work. While most franchises avoid plot holes by continuing where the story left off, Monsters Inc. got a prequel, which had to look into the past and, in doing so, contradicted a brief fact mentioned in the first film. Mike's reaction to appearing in their company's commercial is to be proud, despite his role being far smaller than Sully's. In his boasting, Mike teases that Sully has been jealous of him since fourth grade. This brief joke is easy to miss, but it establishes their friendship, which plays an important role throughout the franchise. Yet, what began as a throwaway line became more significant with the prequel.

Monsters University shows the two main characters meeting in college as Sully, a gifted scarer from an important family, clashes with his classmate, Mike, a book-smart dreamer everyone underestimates. Though they initially don't get along, Mike and Sully are thrown together by circumstances, going from rivals to grudging partners and, eventually, to friends. The result is a heartwarming story of self-discovery and a deeper exploration of the dynamic that fans already love. Yet, the entire idea is in direct opposition to Mike's joke from the original. Sully could not have been jealous of fourth-grade Mike if they hadn't met until they were college students. Nor does Monsters University leave any ambiguity about whether they could have known each other before the events of the film. Though it provides more details about Mike and Sully's relationship, it shortens the time they've known each other, retroactively making Mike's comment a glaring plot hole.

How Did Pixar Miss 'Monster Inc.'s Plot Hole?

Mike's statement is one of the first things the film reveals about the pair. Perhaps that's why so many fans noticed the issue despite the fact's insignificance to the rest of the story. But then, how could the team behind the sequel miss it? The truth is, they didn't. Scanlon explains that he and his team were aware that Mike and Sully discussed their childhood friendship, but they chose to ignore the single line to create a better story. Yet that wasn't the initial plan when they began the prequel. They attempted to work the detail in, but it simply didn't fit the story.

There were a few options for correcting the issue, one being to make Mike and Sully much younger. After all, if the story is meant to be about their first meeting, their being younger never turns Mike's statement into a plot hole. But that makes them significantly different from the characters seen in Monsters Inc. as their personalities would still be developing. It also changes the message of the film, which focuses on Mike letting go of his childhood dream of being a scarer and discovering his talents which fit best in a college environment. Similarly, having them meet young and then skipping to college didn't work because it prevented the audience from seeing their friendship develop. Monsters Inc. had already told a story with their friendship established, and Monsters University didn't need to do the same. After the attempts to work in this detail failed, Monster Inc.'s director and Pixar legend, Pete Docter, advised Scanlon to ignore the line for the sake of his story. Though he wanted to make it work, Scanlon took Docter's advice, creating a plot hole rather than sacrificing their film for perfect accuracy.

'Monsters University' Needed to Create This Plot Hole

The willful disregard for the details of the original could have gone wrong, but it turned out to be the best choice for Monsters University. Originally, the line served to establish that Mike and Sully had been friends for years and shared a past, but Monster University's story does that without them having met as small children. By the time Monsters Inc. takes place, they are old friends, even if they didn't meet until college. Though it is nice to see a prequel honor the original, it shouldn't be at the cost of the story. Staying true to that single line would require the prequel to look much different and not be as good. Because the creators prioritized the new film over the minute details mentioned in the original, Monsters University can stand on its own. Besides, the comment changes nothing about the story, so it shouldn't matter.

The obvious choice was to ignore the line. Yet, Scanlon desired accuracy so much that he suggested that monsters could refer to their first year of college as the fourth grade, though there is no way to establish that without it being confusing, so he let the idea go. Now, the director jokes that "you've been jealous of my good looks since the fourth grade" could be an expression in the monster's world, meaning they've known each other for a long time. That is what the line was intended to imply in the first place. This line is an interesting continuity error since the creators of the second film were aware of it from the beginning. The inconsistency is no mistake, just an expression of their priorities, and because it has little bearing on the story, Scanlon was right to ignore it.

