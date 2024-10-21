When it comes to true crime shows recently, Monster is one of the few that goes heavily into detail about the lives of murderers. The first season of this anthology series focused on the life of Jeffrey Dahmer as he becomes a serial killer. The Netflix original received mixed reviews for overly dramatizing the gruesome murders while filled with plenty of inaccuracies, due to the show's fictional elements and script writing. The second season turns its attention to the murder case of the Menendez Brothers that happened back in 1989. The two brothers murdered their parents and, much like the first season, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is a dramatic retelling of the brutal events. But there's one specific episode in Monsters that will have you glued to your screen. Even with an appalling topic, the fifth (and best) episode of Monsters leaves quite an impression, due in part to its chilling use of camera work and emotional performances that elevate the Ryan Murphy series to another level.

Impressive Acting Stands Out in a Shorter Episode of 'Monsters'

This episode is a roller coaster of emotions from start to finish. Episode 5 of Monsters focuses solely on Erik Menendez (Cooper Koch) as he is talking to his lawyer, Leslie (Ari Graynor), about the sexual abuse he endured from his father — which he goes into heavy detail about. However, the shorter runtime allows for a narrowed focus. The other episodes are about 40–50 minutes long, while the fifth barely scratches 30. This might seem like a risky move to make, but it works out because it keeps the audience hanging onto Erik's every word.

Koch acts brilliantly throughout the whole fifth episode, which helps sell the heavy subject matter in a limited timeframe. He embodies Erik and delivers an unbelievably heartbreaking performance despite the dark material of the sexual abuse Erik received from his father throughout his childhood. He even brings up the childlike names he came up with to detail the abuse, such as "mouth massage." There is a deep pain in Erik's tone throughout the episode; he's questioning his very existence alongside his love for his father. The actor spoke with Collider about his experience performing this episode and how it took two days and four takes to film. "Making those memories as specific as possible — the stories that Erik shares," Koch states, "really digging in and really understanding what it all looked like so that, when I retold them, it would be super real for me." It was the last take that was chosen for this episode, and it truly feels real in a way the other episodes of the series can't achieve.

‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Draws You In With Smooth Camera Work

Other than the acting by Koch, the cinematic choices in the episode play a crucial role; the types of shots and angles help amplify the story that's being told. This particular episode begins with a shoulder-level shot of Leslie as she is speaking to Erik. As it progresses, the shoulder-level angle slowly transitions into a close-up of Erik. Eventually, Leslie is no longer in the shot. This gradual transition makes sure the audience knows he is in the spotlight.

Art is an expressive form of speech that doesn't always involve words. The camera style for this Monsters episode was just that: a work of art that drew in its audience. True crime shows often focus primarily on crime and drama instead of visual style. But Episode 5 The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story takes the cake for crime, drama, and style. Erik's speech is already deeply worth investing in. He gets more and more emotional as the camera zooms in and perfectly captures the depth of Erik struggling with who he is as a person. The audience begins to understand him better as the close-up shot ends on his tearful face.

Episode 5 goes into excessive detail about an incredibly serious topic that has an impact like no other Monsters episode before. The ending transitions from an interrogation to a monologue about his past. Erik is no longer speaking to Leslie at that point. He is speaking to us, the audience, and telling his story as if he wants answers from the outside world. Erik just wants people to understand what he went through, and this episode accomplishes that in terms of acting, camera work, and bringing the audience into the picture.

