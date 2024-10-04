Warning: This article discusses child abuse, trauma, and murder.

Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed series is back with another retelling of a chilling real-life murder case. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story follows the tragic lives of the Menendez brothers, delving into the stories of the real people involved in the case and theories surrounding the events of 20th August 1989 - the night the Menendez brothers shot their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion.

The first season of Monsters retold the story of Jeffery Dahmer, who murdered 17 boys and young men from 1987 to 1992. While the season was highly praised by some fans and critics, it also came under fire for focusing more on Dahmer than his victims. There is also debate on Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Story following the same path, but for people who continue to watch the show, it is obvious that the Menendez case is highly complex and is a heartbreaking story at its core that needs to be told. From the performances to the chilling details of the Menendez brothers’ lives leading up to the horrific murder of their parents - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has been a phenomenal series.

9 "Blame It On The Rain"

Episode 1

Image via Netflix

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story starts with a bang, as it quickly becomes clear that the Menendez brothers have done something unspeakable, and that Lyle Menendez (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is coping with pretending to be a grieving son around the paparazzi than Erik (Cooper Koch) is. This episode also shows us the Menendez family together for the first time in a shocking scene where they are fighting around the dinner table - and the actors playing the Menendez family deliver brilliant performances.

The first episode starts with Erik and Lyle in conversation in a car. At the mention of their father, Jose Menendez (Javier Bardem), Erik is overcome with the horror of what he’s done, as shown by Cooper Koch's acclaimed performance as the youngest Menendez brother. Lyle tries to calm him down and pleads with his younger brother to keep it together. Shortly after, the men leave the car and are met by the media. At this point in the story, it is believed that the Menendez brothers are the poor grieving sons of Kitty (Chloë Sevigny) and Jose Menendez, their murders a complete mystery.

8 "Spree"

Episode 2

Image via Netflix

In the second episode of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez story, the Menendez brothers start to enjoy life by spending ridiculous amounts of money, since Lyle and Erik are expecting a hefty inheritance from their parents. Meanwhile, the police explore possible theories behind the murders of Kitty and Jose Menendez, such as the mafia being behind it. It's a great second episode of the monstrous series that all Netflix subscribers want to watch.

Episode 2 places the brothers in an unflattering light, making people watching the series think that the brothers are absolutely capable of murdering their parents. Showing the brothers’ personalities is key to the rest of the story, and will add to a twist in the tale later on with regard to the boys’ childhoods. Lots of smaller things such as conversations with their therapist, snapshots of family life, and the brothers' differing reactions to their traumas and the murders are all going to lead up to a spectacular explosion - in other words, while episode 2 is great, the story is only just getting started.

7 "Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?"

Episode 3

Image via Netflix

In the third episode of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the brothers have been arrested and are not adapting well to life behind bars. In this episode we also meet the lawyer who will be defending the Menendez brothers during their trial: protective and dedicated defense attorney Leslie Abramson (Ari Graynor) and investigative journalist Dominick Dunne (Nathan Lane).

Things are becoming more intense for the brothers after the tapes from their therapy sessions are discovered, and they are being questioned. The episode ends with Erik dropping the bombshell that both Lyle and his father, Jose, have sexually abused him. In fact, both Menendez brothers say they were sexually abused by their parents for years. Erik gives a stunning performance once again as he reveals the difficult news to Leslie Abramson.

6 "Seismic Shifts"

Episode 8

Image via Netflix

Episode 8 sees the start of the Menendez brothers’ trial. Now it’s up to the jury (and the audience) to decide which story to believe - that Lyle and Erik Menendez committed a murder most gruesome purely for financial gain, or were these horrendous murders a desperate act of self-defense?

Leslie Grossman gives a riveting and amusing performance as Judalon Smyth, the mistress of the Menendez brothers’ therapist, as she takes to the stand. Just as the audience are convinced that the Menendez brothers are entitled and sociopathic people, Leslie Abramson delivers a killer monologue to convince the jury to not put the Menendez brothers behind bars. Meanwhile, there are earthquakes that symbolize change and help to capture an eerie atmosphere as Ryan Murphy slowly builds tension towards a hung jury.

5 "Hang Men"

Episode 9

Image via Netflix

In the final episode of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the Menendez brothers are put on trial for the last time. Prosecutor David Conn (Paul Adelstein) delivers a compelling speech persuading the jury that Lyle and Erik are cold-blooded killers and liars, that the murder of Jose and Kitty Menendez was premeditated, and that the couple were nothing but doting parents.

Episode 9 gives people a lot to think about now that all the theories surrounding the murders have been shown. While this final episode is a solid finale, a bittersweet feeling remains. The brothers will be sent to prison, the story has finished being told, and the audience is left still never truly knowing what the motives for the murders were.

4 "Don’t Dream It’s Over"

Episode 6

Image via Netflix.

After the intensity of episode five, the sixth episode ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ starts with flashes of Kitty and Jose Menendez’s relationship in the very beginning, giving the audience an insight into why Kitty is so devoted to Jose despite knowing what a monster he is. Yet again, we have another perspective as the series deep dives into Kitty and Jose’s marriage. It’s another powerfully told episode that makes you question everything you thought you knew. It’s difficult not to feel sorry for Kitty as the multi-award-winning actor Javier Bardem gives a chilling and brilliant performance as the controlling and intimidating Jose Menendez.

After the flashbacks of Kitty and Jose’s relationship from when they met to when they married, Kitty is talking to a therapist, expressing her anger at her sons and her unfaithful husband, who she refers to as “the love of her life.” She speaks in a deadpan tone but actress Chloë Sevigny flawlessly betrays the anger and hurt through stiffened facial expressions. For a moment, the audience is reeled in as Kitty appears to be the real victim, having to deal with two spoiled, entitled sons and an awful marriage. As the episode progresses, it’s clear that Kitty is in denial and spends a lot of time in her own world, renovating the house and telling herself that her husband does the terrible things he does because he is stressed over the sons’ antics. Episode six shows another important and interesting perspective that adds to the complexity of the Menendez story.

3 "To Kill Or Be Killed"

Episode 4

Image via Netflix.

The fourth episode of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is by far one of the best episodes as it manages to find empathy within an otherwise dark and disturbing narrative. Through excellent storytelling, viewers are shown another theory as to why the Menendez brothers would want to kill their parents, beginning in this episode from Lyle’s perspective.

Shocking revelations are made in ‘To Kill Or Be Killed’ as Lyle reveals the horrific abuse he suffered as a child and at the hands of his father. What makes this episode so spectacular is the way Lyle’s point of view is shot as he recalls what his childhood was like under the tyrannical rule of his cruel father. The scenes are filmed with a slight blurry glow, as if they are so traumatic they are difficult for Lyle to fully recall. 'To Kill Or Be Killed' is an episode that further supports the questions that Monsters asks about abuse, the power of wealth, the criminal justice system - and their impact on the Menendez case.

2 "Showtime"

Episode 7

Image via Netflix

‘Showtime’ goes back in time to 1983, to Dominick Dunne sitting with his wife in a courtroom as the judge delivers the verdict for the murder of Dunne’s daughter. The Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building actor gives a powerful performance as the angry and grieving father seething at the injustice of losing his daughter in such a cruel and horrific way.

‘Showtime’ then continues Monsters' trend of making the audience question everything about the Menendez case. After the heartbreaking admissions from both Lyle and Erik about the physical, mental and sexual abuse they suffered as children in episodes five and six, episode seven takes a wild left turn as Lyle is trying to convince several people to lie for him, including his girlfriend. Are Lyle and Erik lying about the abuse they suffered in order to get away with murder? It’s a question that remains unanswered.

1 "The Hurt Man"

Episode 5

Image via Netflix

"The Hurt Man" is the shortest episode in the second series of Monsters, but that in no way affects its impact. Episode five is the reason why Monsters is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The simplicity of the episode - a slow zoom into the interview room as Erik Menendez describes what his childhood was like - is what makes this episode a masterpiece.

‘The Hurt Man’ is a difficult watch, but an incredibly well-written episode. Erik predominantly talks throughout, with Leslie Abramson occasionally asking questions or encouraging Erik to elaborate when it is clear that Erik is having difficulty describing the horrific details from years of unimaginable abuse. It is a powerful monologue that garners sympathy for Erik despite what he has done to his parents. The episode is filmed in a single shot, showcasing both how talented an actor Cooper Koch is and how powerful the script is. By the end of ‘The Hurt Man’, the audience finds themselves understanding Erik on a deeper level and feeling heartbroken by his story, despite knowing what he’s done. It’s not an easy task to make the audience feel sorry for the person who’s supposed to be the enemy, but the minds behind Monsters have done an incredible job.

Keep Reading: Evan Peters Reunites With Ryan Murphy in New Raunchy Crime Series