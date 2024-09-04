With just a few weeks left until its premiere, the first full-length trailer for Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has arrived. The wait is nearly over for fans of the anthology series who were captivated by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s deep dive into the mind of the killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and now, audiences will get to see what the team has been busy prepping over the last two years. Teasing what’s to come, the trailer reveals the tension between the brothers and their parents, and the murderous crimes that would make them a household name.

The year was 1989 and José and Kitty Menendez were sitting in the living room of their Beverly Hills home when their two sons, Lyle and Erik Menendez, came barreling through the door with shotguns in hand. Firing upon entry, the brothers mercilessly killed their parents, with the gruesome details of the crime scene soon making headlines. At first, the police didn’t pin the crime on the siblings, as they seemingly had iron-clad alibis, but as the months went on, law enforcement started to notice that the pair were spending quite a bit of cash. With this, and other pieces of evidence that popped up, the Menendez brothers were put on trial and eventually convicted for the murder of their parents in 1996. But the story doesn’t end there, as both brothers still hold onto their innocence from behind bars, as the defense team leaned heavily on the siblings’ claims that they had been physically, emotionally, and sexually abused by their parents for years. Putting the case in front of a new generation of viewers, the series might give audiences pause for everything they think they know about the infamous case.

Who’s In ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’?

Starring as Lyle and Erik Menendez are newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively. Javier Bardem (Dune: Part Two) will appear as the boys’ father, José Menendez, while Chloë Sevigny (Party Monster) steps into the role of the pair’s mother, Kitty Menendez. Filling out the ensemble cast are the likes of Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building), Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here), Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story), Dallas Roberts (The L Word), Paul Adelstein (Private Practice), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Enrique Murciano (Without a Trace), Michael Gladis (Mad Men), Drew Powell (Gotham), Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Gil Ozeri (Big Mouth), Jeff Perry (Prison Break), and more.

Check out the first official trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez story above and tune into Netflix on September 19 to watch one of America’s most notorious crime stories unravel.

