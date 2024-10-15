This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The second season of Monster has just been released, but the third installment is already gearing up to be a thrilling ride. According to Variety, Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams have been cast in upcoming episodes of the successful anthology drama. Metcalf will portray Ed Gein's (Charlie Hunnam) mother, Augusta, while Hollander will step into the role of Alfred Hitchcock. When it comes to Olivia Williams, the performer will portray Alma Reville, Hitchcock's wife. The stage has been set for the new cast members of Monster to continue to demonstrate why Netflix is excited to continue producing seasons of this show.

Monster follows popular criminal cases from across the history of the United States. The first season was centered around Evan Peters' performance as Jeffrey Dahmer, while the recent second installment brought the spotlight to the violent crimes of Lyle and Erik Menendez. The upcoming third season will be focused around Ed Gein. The murderer based in Wisconsin remained in the consciousness of the public because he used to take personal belongings from the graves of strangers. He also confessed to the murder of two women, Mary Hogan and Bernice Worden. Netflix is getting ready to depict these atrocities on the screen.

Monster was created for television by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Murphy can't take a break from producing popular television projects. The executive has also been working on American Horror Story and its spin-offs, as well as titles such as The Watcher. While previous installments of Monster have been heavily criticized, the series gains impressive viewership numbers, which is why the streaming platform can't get enough of what Murphy and Brennan bring to the table. The story of Ed Gein will make its way to television before viewers even realize it.

The New Cast Members of 'Monster'

The new additions to the third season of Monster are ready to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with their upcoming performances. Laurie Metcalf was recently seen as Angela Russo in Somewhere in Queens. The drama turned out to be Ray Romano's directorial debut. Hollander appeared as Quentin in the second season of The White Lotus, the acclaimed HBO anthology drama that follows different luxurious resorts from around the world where bad things happen. Their talents will be combined with what Charlie Hunnam creates for his performance as Ed Gein.

A release date for the third season of Monster hasn't been set by Netflix.