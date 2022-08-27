Of all the cinematic universes that have sprung up since the MCU took the world by storm, Godzilla’s MonsterVerse has perhaps found the most success, and it’s not surprising why. The recent Godzilla films have delivered the visual spectacle and massive monster fights that easily draws a crowd and have greatly expanded to include some of Godzilla’s most notable foes. Godzilla: King of the Monsters saw Godzilla face off against fan-favorite monsters like King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra, and who could forget his 2021 cinematic title match against King Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Long-time fans know Godzilla’s cinematic history is jam-packed with various monsters and creatures that have gone toe-to-toe with the legendary King of the Monsters. Some have come to earth from space, while others have similar nuclear origins to Godzilla, but all of them generally want a piece of the iconic Japanese monster. So, before Godzilla rises on the big screen again, let’s look at other Godzilla monsters that could appear in the Monsterverse.

Kumonga - 'Son of Godzilla'

Arachnophobes beware; not even the Godzilla universe is without its own gigantic spider in the form of the terrifying Kumonga. Kumonga’s origins stem from its genes being mutated by radiation storms causing it to not only grow to massive proportions but also for its web and poisonous stinger to be enhanced to stop even the more formidable kaiju.

If Kumonga were to come to life on the big screen, he could easily be one of the deadliest predators in the MonsterVerse and possibly even become a surprising ally as he did in past films.

Megaguirus - 'Godzilla vs. Megaguirus'

Godzilla has met many otherworldly foes in his on-screen adventures, but none are as disgustingly creepy or powerful as Megaguirus. The kaiju has the look of a draconic dragonfly and has a strong mix of reptilian and insectoid features.

Megaguirus’ powerful stinger, high agility, and surprisingly high intelligence make her a truly powerful force, and she even has a sadistic nature that gives her an eviler personality. Megauirus could easily be a memorable villain for Godzilla to fight against, and her unique appearance just screams "awesome."

Gigan - 'Godzilla vs. Gigan'

If the MonsterVerse ever decides to lean into some of the more alien sci-fi-driven storylines of the Godzilla films, fans can surely expect to see Gigan appear. In most iterations, Gigan is a space dinosaur cyborg generally sent to Earth by aliens to help them conquer but runs into Godzilla for some epic fights.

Gigan features some of the most unique design elements of any Godzilla monster, with the dark-skinned look of a dinosaur mixed with metallic weapons, including a metallic saw and a cybernetic visor. Gigan would certainly be a unique kind of monster to join the MonsterVerse, and while aliens haven’t been a part of the storyline, that doesn’t mean that Gigan couldn’t appear in some new form in a future film.

Destroyah - 'Godzilla vs. Destroyah'

Based on the name alone, it’s obvious that Destroyah is one of Godzilla’s most destructive and devastating foes and stands a good chance at appearing in the MonsterVerse based on events in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Destroyah might start out as a small crustacean. Still, once he’s mutated from the Oxygen Destroyer that originally killed Godzilla, he becomes a demonic-looking kaiju that looks like he’s ripped right out of Doom. In King of the Monsters, fans will remember that the Oxygen Destroyer gets used by the military and while it doesn’t work in killing Godzilla, it does open the door for Destroyah to appear in the MonsterVerse.

Hedorah - 'Godzilla vs. Hedorah'

While most of Godzilla’s foes get their power from radiation or alien technology, Hedorah gets his strength and power from feeding on human pollution. Hedorah initially came to Earth on a comet as a small creature but quickly grew to gigantic proportions and gained toxic abilities by feeding on human pollution.

Every aspect of Hedorah’s character is tied to pollution as it looks like walking sludge and uses things like smog and acid for destruction. Maybe the MonsterVerse hasn’t been a social theme-driven universe, but a storyline around pollution could be a great gateway for Hedorah to enter the fray.

Anguirus - 'Godzilla Raids Again'

Unlike most of Godzilla’s enemies, Anguirus is one of the most basic monsters that Godzilla has fought and has simple enough origins to make him easy to bring to life in the MonsterVerse. Anguirus is basically the same kind of mutated dinosaur that Godzilla is, also lying dormant after being mutated by nuclear radiation.

However, Anguirus heavily shares design DNA with the Ankylosaurus making it a four-legged creature with sharp spikes growing out of its hard-shelled back. Anguirus wouldn’t be the most exciting or game-changing addition to the MonsterVerse, but he could make for a fun secondary threat.

Mecha-King Ghirdorah - 'Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah'

That’s right, Godzilla isn’t the only one with a mechanized counterpart. King Ghidorah also has one in the form of Mecha-King Ghidorah, who was teased at the end of King of the Monsters. Like MechaGodzilla, Mecha-King Ghidorah is a mechanized version of Ghidorah that comes to be after Ghidorah is killed in battle.

This version is more powerful than the organic Ghidorah as it uses more mechanized tools, including laser beams and cables that can contain an enemy. In King of the Monsters' post-credit scene, fans saw Charles Dance’s Alan Jonah buy the severed King Ghidorah head, and many have wondered if that will mean that Mecha-King Ghidorah could appear soon.

SpaceGodzilla - 'Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla'

Now that Godzilla has bested Mecha-Godzilla with the help of Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong, it’s time that he goes against SpaceGodzilla, which is basically just a clone from space that looks way more epic.

SpaceGodzilla’s design looks absolutely amazing, with giant crystals coming out of his back and shoulders that increase his power. Plus, he’s one of the smarter Godzilla villains, with him actually showing some combat strategy rather than reckless brute force. Sure, SpaceGodzilla might seem like a simple clone, but his appearance would deliver visually stunning fights that fans would adore.

Biollante - 'Godzilla vs. Biollante'

Biollante might be one of the strangest concoctions in the Godzilla universe as she’s a hybrid of human, rose, and Godzilla DNA. No, seriously, Biollante is a sentient rose that slowly forms into a monstrous threat that’s pure eco-horror at its finest.

She uses plenty of ecological attacks, like acid sap and disgusting tendrils, to be a tough fight for and Godzilla has multiple forms that are all horrifying and strange. If Biollante ever makes it to the MonsterVerse, she could easily be its most terrifying threat.

Jet Jaguar - 'Godzilla vs. Megalon'

While he may not exactly be a monster, it would be incredible to see the mech-hero Jet Jaguar brought to life at some point during the MonsterVerse. Why should every monster or gigantic being introduced in the MonsterVerse have to be evil?

A gigantic, nearly unstoppable force like Jet Jaguar could enter the fray and help Godzilla defeat other monsters with his light sword and laser beams. We've already seen that mechs can be in the MonsterVerse with MechaGodzilla, so why can't Jet Jaguar be brought to life too? Legendary, make it happen.

