Get ready for an intense look at the Menendez brothers' tragic story in Ryan Murphy's Monsters series, coming to Netflix on September 19.

The teaser drops on the anniversary of the brutal murders, portraying the brothers' controversial trial and their dark past of abuse and manipulation.

With a star-studded cast including Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny, Murphy's production explores the chilling tale of the Menendez brothers' brutal crimes.

The unnerving seconds that led up to one of the most headline-making cases of the ‘90s plays out today in the first look of Ryan Murphy’s latest installment in his true-crime anthology series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Viewers follow behind the story’s two main players, Lyle (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch), a pair of brothers, as they walk up the driveway to the front door of their family home in Beverly Hills. When the doors open, we only hear gunshots, but those familiar with the case know that at this point, all hell breaks loose. The first peek also serves as the release date announcement, with the series officially set to land on Netflix on September 19.

Nothing if not timely, the teaser drops on the very anniversary of the night when the Menendez brothers murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989. The siblings entered their family home and unloaded their shotguns, slaughtering their parents, but they weren’t the police’s primary suspects immediately as they seemingly had solid alibis. But, eventually, the truth would catch up with them and the duo would be sentenced to prison for life without the possibility of parole. During the trial, the defense team said the murders took place as a last ditch attempt to break free from their parents as the boys had suffered emotional, sexual, and physical abuse for years. Still, the prosecution’s portrayal of Erik and Lyle Menendez as two money-hungry young men won out in the end. Murphy’s production will likely lean more into the brothers’ alleged experiences now that more than 30 years have passed and society has changed with it.

Joining Chavez and Koch in the latest team-up between Murphy and Netflix are Javier Bardem (Dune: Part Two) and Chloë Sevigny (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) as Jose and Kitty, respectively. Nathan Lane (The Birdcage) joins the ensemble as legendary investigative journalist, Dominick Dunne, and Ari Graynor (Bad Teacher) as the brothers’ protective and dedicated defense attorney, Leslie Abramson.

Ryan Murphy Sets Up Another Hit

When Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez story arrives next month, it will have been two years since Murphy took the world by storm with the first installment of the killer-centered series in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Starring Evan Peters (American Horror Story) and Niecy Nash-Betts (Grotesquerie), the series followed the titular serial killer while also working in the failures of the justice system that allowed him to fall through the cracks and avoid capture for years. The series was an immediate hit and an award season favorite, with the streamer greenlighting two more installments. Beyond the Menendez brothers, it’s unclear who will take center stage next, but it appears as though Murphy is sticking to better known killers, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see Season 3 follow John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, or even Aileen Wuornos.

Check out the first look at Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story above.

