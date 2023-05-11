Warning: The following article contains graphic content.After the overwhelming success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, Ryan Murphy is readying a second season of the Monster series. This time, the horror auteur is turning his attention to not one, but two "monsters" in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. The story has only been told a few times with television movies and a limited series following the Menéndez murders and subsequent trials. It is a tale that captivated the public's imagination in the late 20th century and still fascinates today. To Murphy's credit, The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stayed true to the facts, which seems almost unbelievable. There's little reason to doubt that he won't do the same with the Menéndez story and the horrific events of August 20, 1989.

José Menéndez lived the life that all newcomers to America dreamed of, but few ever accomplish. As a teenager, he fled Cuba after the revolution, finding shelter in a cousin's home before earning a college scholarship for swimming. He met Mary Louise "Kitty" Anderson in college, and they soon became married. The couple moved to New York City, where José's persistence had him rapidly working up from dishwasher to hotshot entertainment executive. In the early '80s, José became head of RCA Records, where he helped to sign acts like Duran Duran and Menudo. The family, which now included sons Erik and Lyle, moved to Los Angeles when José accepted an offer to work in the movie business. Settled in the affluence of Beverly Hills, the Menéndez brothers were pushed to succeed by the competitive fire in their father: Lyle had the business acumen, and Erik was an exceptional tennis player. However, warning signs of something deeper began to develop in the boys. Erik took part in a number of burglaries and was forced to attend therapy, while Lyle was suspended from Princeton for plagiarism.

Lyle and Erik Menéndez and a Murder Most Gruesome

Mind you, nothing the boys did would have suggested they might be capable of what befell José and Kitty on August 20, 1989. When police arrived to investigate, they found that the bodies had been decimated to such a degree that they barely looked recognizable. The couple had been killed by 15 rounds from two 12-gauge shotguns, with José having been shot multiple times in the arms and once in the head and Kitty shot in the torso and face. The initial thought was that they had been the victims of a mob hit, given the telltale sign of their kneecaps having been blown off. The boys weren't even considered suspects at first, but that soon changed.

Erik was significantly more shaken by the act. So much so that he confessed to his psychiatrist, Dr. Jerome Oziel, that they had committed the murders. Erik then told Lyle about his disclosure to the psychiatrist, leading Lyle to confront Oziel and threaten to kill him if news got out. Oziel, burdened by patient-doctor confidentiality, didn't call the police but recorded sessions he had with the brothers where they continued to detail the events of the evening (the tapes were allowed as evidence, with the ruling that patient-doctor confidentiality was broken when Oziel's life was threatened). Those details laid out Lyle and Erik's ghastly master plan. They purchased shotguns from a sporting goods shop in San Diego under an assumed name two days before the murders. Then, on the night of the murders, they shot their parents, picked up the shell casings, and discarded the guns and shells. The boys then changed their clothes, went and bought tickets to Batman to back up their story about where they were, and drove back home. There, they "discovered" their parent's bodies, and made the 911 call that brought in the police.

Lyle and Erik Menéndez Lived the High Life Until It All Came Down

One would assume that having killed their parents, both Lyle and Erik would lie low so as not to draw unwarranted attention to themselves. One would assume incorrectly. Before being arrested six months after the murders, the Menéndez brothers lived extravagantly, leading to the perception, right or wrong, that the act was committed by privileged, spoiled brats acting on greed and invincibility. At the time of José's death, he was worth $14 million. The boys spent an estimated $1 million of that fortune over that six-month period. Lyle bought a Rolex, a Porsche, clothing, and a restaurant. Erik bought a Jeep Wrangler, a Rolex, a $50,000 personal tennis coach, invested $40,000 in a failed rock concert, and gambled away thousands on top of it. They stayed in posh hotels and leased condominiums off the coast of Marina del Rey, where they hosted parties and movie nights.

Their less-than-somber lifestyle following their parents' deaths led to detectives, unsurprisingly, searching for evidence that linked the brothers to the murder. Two key pieces led to their arrest. The first, the shotguns. The name the boys provided belonged to a man that was in New York at the time, and whose signature was not nearly the same as what was on the bill of sale. Detective Les Zoeller jumped on the information and requested that the boys provide a handwriting test. Lyle participated but, the first red flag, Erik refused. The second was when Dr. Oziel's mistress went to the police and told them the boys had confessed to the murders, and it was all on tape. The controversial allowance of those tapes as evidence would prove to be key. On March 8, 1990, Lyle Menéndez was arrested on murder charges, and Erik Menéndez a few days later, had to return to the US from Israel, where he was at a tennis tournament.

Lyle and Erik Menéndez Go to Trial and Court TV

The first trials began in 1993, and, bolstered by being broadcast on Court TV, became national water-cooler talk. Defense attorneys maintained that, in a bombshell revelation, both Erik and Lyle were victims of child abuse - emotional and graphically sexual - by José from their childhood on. They attacked the character of both José and Kitty, attributing the act to the boys feeling in "imminent danger." Prosecutors challenged the claims, citing that neither of the brothers ever disclosed anything remotely close to psychiatrists, friends, or other family. By then, the idea of them as spoiled rich kids had colored the public's view of the boys, where they were openly mocked for their dramatics in court, recounting events in smooth, flat tones and breaking down into crocodile tears. It was enough, though, to render both juries (the boys each had their own) unable to come to an agreement - murder, or self-defense. A second trial in 1995, not broadcast on TV on the ruling of Judge Stanley Weisberg, led to Lyle and Erik Menéndez being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on April 17, 1996.

Recently, attorneys for Lyle and Erik Menéndez have reportedly found new evidence that could see their life sentences overturned. The first piece of evidence is a letter Erik sent to his cousin in 1988 that shares details of the abuse suffered at the hands of his father. The second is the revelation that former Menudo band member Roy Rossello has come forward to state that he was raped by José Menéndez when he was an executive with RCA Records. Where the story goes now is too soon to tell, and as a result, it is unknown if it dictates the direction Murphy takes Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story.