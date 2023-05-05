Last fall we were horrified and amazed by Evan Peters’ terrifying portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The limited series skyrocketed to the most-watched position on Netflix within a week of its release and was the third to pass 1 billion views on Netflix in just 60 days. Despite the financial success of the series, it was also met with controversy regarding the reenactments of the victims’ family members' testimonials. The real-life family members of the victims called the series “insensitive” in its visceral depictions of the events that took place. Regardless of these complaints, the show went on to receive four Golden Globe nominations, with Peters winning Best Actor - Miniseries or Television Film.

Creators and executive producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan have been quite busy since then, adding a new season of American Horror Story and Ratched, and creating a new drama series called The Watcher. Following the success of The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the second season, as it had been announced that the Monster series was approved for at least two more seasons. Just recently, their hopes have been answered!

It has been announced recently that the upcoming season will focus on the case of Lyle and Erik Menéndez, the infamous homicidal brothers of the late 80s and early 90s. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the new season!

When Is Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story Coming Out?

At the moment, all we know is that the show will be released on Netflix sometime in 2024. Depending on how quickly pre-production, filming, and post-production go, it could be released by this time next year. However, since Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released in September last year, it would make sense for the showrunners to release the second season around the same time. Stay tuned here for more information as we will update this article as new details come out. In the meantime, you can watch the first season of Monster now on Netflix with the link below.

Is There a Trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story?

There’s no trailer for the biographical drama yet, however, when Netflix announced the title of the new season, they also included a brief teaser trailer that contains the harrowing 911 call recording from the actual night of the murders. The teaser is audio only (with subtitles) as one of the Menéndez brothers reports the murders to the police dispatcher. You can watch it below:

Who’s In the Cast of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story?

Netflix (and the showrunners) have not yet announced any casting decisions at this time, but based on the characters from the real events, it looks like there will be at least six recognizable names involved for the main players (Lyle, Erik, José, Kitty, the lead prosecutor, and the lead defense attorney) along with a number of other faces.

Murphy also likes to sample from his pool of alumni actors who he’s worked with in the past, such as Even Peters from American Horror Story, so there’s a chance at least one of the main cast members will be a familiar face for fans of Ryan Murphy. Along with the announcement of the focus of this season, Netflix also stated that they will have exclusive access to Lyle and Erik for interviews regarding an upcoming documentary feature.

What Is Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story About?

Image via ABC News

Based on how the first season was structured, we will without a doubt get to see more than just the trials that occur after the Menéndez brothers were arrested and taken into custody, so let’s begin with the crime. On a late August evening of 1989, Lyle (aged 21 at the time) and Erik (18 years old) brutally murdered their parents, José Enrique Menéndez and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez, by shooting them multiple times with shotguns. The attack was in the den of their Beverly Hills mansion, with the father getting shot six times and the mother 10. When the police showed up, they found both brothers still at home, claiming that their parents had been killed while they were watching Batman at the theaters. Due to José Menéndez’s possible connection to local mobs, the brothers were not viewed as suspects until much later. The police did not even request a gunshot residue test, which would have indicated if they had recently discharged a firearm. There definitely seems to be a pattern of incompetent policework in both this season and its predecessor. How many times did police return one of Dahmer’s victims to him before concerned neighbor Glenda (Niecy Nash-Betts) spoke up about it? Similarly, it was concerned family members who redirected the police towards Lyle and Erik after they began to spend extravagant amounts of money on luxury items like cars, vacations, fine dining, etc., claiming they murdered their parents solely for the inheritance money. Other family members, however, claimed that Lyle and Erik’s spending habits had not changed much and that they had always been big spenders.

In spite of investigators’ attempts to obtain a confession using a wire, the brothers evaded arrest until March 1990, in a crazy turn of events. Erik would not confess to a friend (the one wearing a wire), but he did confess to his psychologist, Jerome Oziel, who then broke doctor-patient confidentiality and told his mistress, Judalon Smyth. When Smyth and Oziel later broke up, Smyth went straight to the police to report what she knew, resulting in the arrest of Lyle Menéndez. Erik would then turn himself in three days later.

The trials themselves were tumultuous, as the admissibility of certain evidence was called into question. When Erik and Lyle were tried separately, the jurors became deadlocked, and the judge was forced to call for a retrial. Allegations of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of José and Kitty Menéndez were validated by two separate family member witnesses, but the prosecutors remained adamant that the murders were purely for financial gain. It’s clear that the brothers enjoyed spending their inheritance money after murdering their parents, but is there also some truth to their side of the story? We may never know the real answer to that question but the series will likely attempt one all the same.