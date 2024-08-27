The next chapter in Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series will center on the infamous Menendez brothers. The true-crime series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is the second installment in a new anthology series that was made possible thanks to the instant success of Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. This time around, we have not one but two (or perhaps even four, depending on how you look at it) monsters at the center of this chilling true-crime story that sent shock waves through American homes when the real story broke in the 90s. Ahead of its release on Netflix this fall, the streamer has unveiled new materials offering a closer look at the key characters in the story.

The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story chronicles the case of titular biological brothers who hatched out and executed the near-perfect crime of murdering their parents at home. The prosecutors succeeded in proving to the court that the brothers' motive was to inherit their family fortune, contrary to their claims that their heinous act was only born out of a desperate attempt to end the lifetime of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse they endured at the hands of their parents - an argument they maintain to this day. The brothers got life sentences for their crimes which they are currently serving without an option of parole.

With decades now passed since the story made headlines, allowing more time to carefully examine the historic case from dual perspectives, Murphy aims to deliver a nuanced view, posing the question - "Who are the real monsters?." The new teaser sees the Menendez family of four posing for pictures at a photo studio, where there's palpable tension between them. Compared to the boys, their parents appear to be doing a better job at keeping up appearances, but when this forced happy family photo session is over, their animosity towards their parents is immediately obvious. "I need to know what's going on with you and the boys, I need to know," the mother can be heard interrogating their dad, indicating the trouble brewing below the facade. "I don't want there to be any more lies between us. I won't tell anyone."

Who Are The Stars of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'?

Lyle and Erik Menendez are portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital) and Cooper Koch (They/Them) respectively. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny play their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty." The series also stars Nathan Lane as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, and Ari Graynor as the brothers’ determined defense attorney, Leslie Abramson.

Others include Leslie Grossman, Dallas Roberts, Paul Adelstein, and Jason Butler Harner as Det. Les Zoeller. Executive producer Murphy writes alongside Ian Brennan, David McMillan, Todd Kubrak, and Reilly Smith, while directors include Brennan, Max Winkler, Paris Barclay, Michael Uppendahl, and Carl Franklin.

All episodes of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will premiere on Netflix on September 19. Check out the trailer above.