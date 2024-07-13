The Big Picture Monsters vs. Aliens delivers a unique take on an alien invasion, combining humor with a message of self-acceptance.

The film highlights empowerment through identity and embracing differences, with a strong focus on community among outcasts.

Monsters vs. Aliens' talented A-list cast helps bring the world to life, but subsequent shorts and a TV series failed to capture the original magic.

The recent release of Despicable Me 4 has struck gold at the box office this summer, driving theatergoers to the movies in droves to watch the latest installment in the villainous tentpole, and it's easy to see why. Not only does the film let audiences check in with Steve Carell's anti-villainous Gru, but the story also gives franchise fans their latest glimpse at everyone's favorite banana-loving, disco-raving sidekicks, the Minions. Iconic for their gibberish and ridiculous antics, the Minions are the rare side characters who have actually overshadowed their original film, but they aren't the only animated property deserving of a global following. DreamWorks' 2009 film, Monsters vs. Aliens, introduced the world to its own group of misfit antagonists, delivering an exciting premise with plenty of promise that ultimately deserved more time in the global spotlight.

Directed by Rob Letterman and Conrad Vernon, Monsters vs. Aliens was critically well-received upon release, but the film fell off the public radar due largely to a lack of successful follow-ups. Combining the over-the-top, energized humor of Megamind with an underdog team-up story worthy of The Incredibles, the film puts a unique spin on Hollywood's alien invasion tropes by poking fun at its own classic genre, including plenty of gags and exaggerated bits aimed at America's political climate to make the movie a delight for children and adult viewers alike. At the same time, Monsters vs. Aliens also balances its comedic tone with a grounded focus on personal identity, rounding out a creative world with relatable characters to tell a uniquely enjoyable story.

What Is 'Monsters vs. Aliens' About?

Much like the movie's title suggests, Monsters vs. Aliens follows a group of Earth's most dangerous monsters as they defend the planet from a sudden alien attack. Held in government captivity by Kiefer Sutherland's impeccably-named General W.R. Monger for fifty years, these monsters include creatures as diabolical as Hugh Laurie's Dr. Cockroach and entities as mind-boggling as Seth Rogen's chaotic blob of gelatinous mass, B.O.B. The film opens with the capture of Monger's newest monster, Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon), whose picture-perfect wedding is interrupted when she is struck by a meteorite outside the church, causing her to grow incredibly tall by imbuing her body with a cosmic substance known as Quantonium.

Like the rest of her fellow monsters, Susan quickly struggles to adjust to her confinement, but her sudden loss of freedom doesn't last long. The Quantonium infusion soon catches the eye of galactic warlord Gallaxhar, appropriately played by The Office's Rainn Wilson, who sends a destructive probe to Earth to retrieve the most powerful substance in the universe. As a result, the U.S. military's inability to contain the threat leads to Monger releasing his monsters to destroy the mechanical menace instead. During the fight, Susan manages to both destroy the probe and save lives, allowing her to realize the true extent of her new abilities. Susan then leads her new comrades in a last-ditch effort against Gallaxhar's invasion, living up to the movie's title by embracing the power of Monsters vs. Aliens' deeper message.

'Monsters vs. Aliens' Tells an Empowering Story of Self-Acceptance

While the plot to one of DreamWorks' more underrated movies may sound silly, Monsters vs. Aliens shines because of its relatable focus on human insecurities. When the movie starts, Susan seemingly has everything she wants in life, set to marry Paul Rudd's dashing weather forecaster, Derek Dietl, despite how he would rather go to an audition than attend the couple's honeymoon in Paris. Therefore, Susan's transformation into her giant self, Ginormica, immediately causes her to despise the powers that make her a monster in her fiancé's eyes, but Monsters vs. Aliens ultimately uses Susan's experiences to demonstrate the greatest power a person has is appreciating what makes them different.

While Susan enlists Dr. Cockroach's help in seeking a cure at the beginning of Monsters vs. Aliens, her experiences battling Gallaxhar's forces allow her to appreciate her new unconventional strength. By the time Susan is captured and drained of her powers aboard Gallaxhar's ship near the film's conclusion, Susan's newfound confidence not only enables her to thwart the DreamWorks villain's alien invasion, but she also manages to defeat Gallaxhar himself by re-absorbing the Quantonium that derailed her life in the first place. This reversal allows her to embrace the person she has become instead of the person she used to be, firmly choosing to empower herself instead of obeying the self-centered whims of her fiancé.

Furthermore, Monsters vs. Aliens' broader focus on its monsters underscores themes of shared community among outcasts. When the monsters are officially freed halfway through the movie for successfully destroying Gallaxhar's probe, the film doesn't shy away from depicting the heartbreaking sting of social rejection. Derek still breaks up with Susan because he isn't willing to support her growth spurt, while Susan's neighbors flee from her friends because of their off-putting appearances as scary movie monsters. Yet, in the end, Susan and her fellow monsters are still able to save Earth because they accept one another as a team, emphasizing Monsters vs. Aliens' belief that love and acceptance overcome the world's intolerance.

'Monsters vs. Aliens' Combines Promising World-Building With a Talented A-List Cast

In addition to its uplifting themes, the world of Monsters vs. Aliens is filled with creative potential begging to be explored further. The DreamWorks film's allusion to Earth's secret history of monsters is only partially fleshed out by the story's focus on its star-studded cast, hinting at a universe filled with even more unsettling creatures reminiscent of Warner Bros. current live-action MonsterVerse, and the movie barely scratches the surface of what happened to Gallaxhar's homeworld. Monsters vs. Aliens' side characters are also memorable enough to deserve spin-offs, with Dr. Cockroach's motivations and B.O.B's backstory only vaguely explained, demonstrating the literal galaxies' worth of material left in the Monsters vs. Aliens universe to fuel future DreamWorks stories.

Crucially, Monsters vs. Aliens' popularity didn't leave it without any direct continuation, but the DreamWorks sequels fans did receive paled in comparison to the original movie's quality. The film spawned a series of shorts in 2009, one of which, titled "B.O.B's Big Break," did in fact expand on Seth Rogen's fan-favorite character, but these stories otherwise offered little development for the movie's monsters. A TV series also titled Monsters vs. Aliens was released on Nickelodeon in 2013, but the show also ended after only a single season. Part of the program's disappointing showing can be attributed to the fact that the series featured none of the movie's original A-List cast, highlighting the unique contributions of the film's stars. For example, Will Arnett also lent his animated talents to The Missing Link, and Stephen Colbert reprised his ultra-tough, political persona from The Colbert Report to play Monsters vs. Aliens' iconic President Hathaway.

The memorable delivery by each performer only makes Monsters vs. Aliens stand out even more, filling one of DreamWorks' best movies with enough colorful characters to elevate the story's action-packed premise. Balancing two realms of classic storytelling antagonists, the film possesses the same cartoonish, exaggerated humor that makes the Minions so entertaining, but it goes further than Despicable Me's iconic henchman by balancing humor with a relatable story of self-empowerment and social acceptance that can still appeal to a global audience today. Combined with the unexplored potential of Monsters vs. Aliens' vast, wildly entertaining universe, the movie could have even gone on to inspire another generation with more enjoyable stories of self-discovery, if only the studio had decided to invest a little more in saving its monstrous world.

