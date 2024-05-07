The Big Picture The Monsterverse 5-Film 4K UHD Collector's Edition celebrates a decade of colossal creature smackdowns.

The set includes Godzilla and Kong battling various monsters, with special features and insights from directors.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the latest film in the Monsterverse, following the Titans facing a new threat.

Get ready, kaiju fans! Just when you thought your Blu-ray collection couldn’t get any heavier, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures drop the ultimate beast of a box set. The Monsterverse 5-Film 4K UHD Collector's Edition is thundering its way into our lives this summer, celebrating the 10th anniversary of a franchise that’s been crushing it since Godzilla first roared back onto the screen in 2014.

Created by Legendary Entertainment, the Monsterverse is a cinematic universe that revolves around a series of films featuring iconic giant monsters (kaiju). These films bring together the legendary figures of Godzilla and King Kong, along with a host of other titanic creatures, creating a shared narrative that spans several movies. Each film in the Monsterverse contributes to a larger narrative that connects the stories of these colossal creatures. While each movie can stand alone with its own plot, they also build upon one another to expand the universe. It also introduces other monsters such as Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

This collector's dream includes all the monstrous hits: Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and the latest titan team-up, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024). Each film showcases the iconic creatures battling it out with various colossal adversaries, making humanity feel like they bought ringside seats to the greatest smackdowns Earth has ever seen.

When Will the 'Monsterverse' Collection Release?

The set also features a special disc loaded with a new featurette titled “Directors of the Monsterverse,” where the likes of Gareth Edwards, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Michael Dougherty, and Adam Wingard dish on what it’s like to helm these massive projects. Expect deep dives, directorial insights, and probably some fun stories about what it’s like directing monsters that more credits under their belts than some Hollywood icons. We'd love to know if Godzilla is as big a diva as it appears on screen.

The set arrives amid the new release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which you can grab digitally starting May 14, or on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD come June 11. Either way, prepare to part with $24.99 for premium digital ownership or $19.99 for a two-day rental. And if you want all the bells and whistles, including special features like "Evolution of the Titans" and "Into the Hollow Earth" make sure you check out the physical editions.