As the saying goes, every king needs his queen. And the King of the Monsters, Godzilla, the ultimate Titan, has a queen in Legendary's MonsterVerse: Mothra. For a while, Legendary's MonsterVerse has played around with the relationship between Godzilla and Mothra through dialogue and their interesting character dynamic in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It appears Godzilla and Mothra share more than a symbiotic relationship between different species. They are the respective King and Queen of the Monsters, meaning they are husband and wife! It’s time to unpack the Godzilla and Mothra relationship.

Mothra and Godzilla Began as Enemies in the Classic Toho Films

After starring in her own debut feature in 1961, Mothra would meet Godzilla for the first time in Mothra vs. Godzilla in 1964. This film debuted their rivalry, featuring Mothra fighting Godzilla. While Godzilla defeats Mothra, her egg hatches, giving birth to two larvae, who manage to combat and beat Godzilla, encasing him in a silk cocoon. Later, the two would form their first uneasy alliance in the 1964 film Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster. One of the surviving Mothra larvae seeks out the help of Godzilla and Rodan to defend the Earth from the alien dragon, King Ghidorah. While initially refusing Larva Mothra's pleas for help, Godzilla and Rodan eventually agree to help her, forcing Ghidorah to flee planet Earth.

The Larva Mothra eventually grows into its adult form in Ebirah, Horror of the Deep. The new adult Mothra maintains her alliance with humanity but renews her rivalry with Godzilla near the end of the picture when they briefly fight. They would fight as allies again in 1968's Destroy All Monsters, showing Mothra living peacefully with the other monsters on the island of Monsterland. She later joins the other monsters in the final battle against King Ghidorah. This was Mothra's last canonical appearance in Godzilla's Shōwa era before her return in the Heisei era's Godzilla vs. Mothra in 1992. The Heisei era altered existing continuity, so all the films after the original 1954 Godzilla film never occurred. Events continue with The Return of Godzilla in 1984. Godzilla vs. Mothra re-establishes the duo as cinematic rivals. Therefore, the older films never genuinely "shipped" Godzilla and Mothra together. They were mortal enemies at worst, but at their best, they became uneasy allies, usually uniting against a common enemy.

The MonsterVerse Introduces Mothra as 'The Queen of the Monsters'

In Legendary's MonsterVerse, the universe's version of giant monsters are called Titans, who have existed on Earth for millions of years. The alpha predator or "king" of the Titans is Godzilla, who maintains a natural balance among the Titans. After Mothra hatches from her cocoon and arrives at Monarch's Bermuda base, Dr. Chen (Zhang Ziyi) first refers to Mothra as the "Queen of the Monsters." The scene depicts the adult Mothra attempting to communicate with Godzilla, who has taken refuge to recover from his wounds from a previous battle earlier in the film. Warrant Officer Barnes (O'Shea Jackson Jr.) then bluntly states, "So, her and Godzilla, they're like…They got a thing going on?" Monarch's Sam Coleman (Thomas Middleditch) then suggests that Godzilla and Mothra have a "symbiotic relationship," noting that "Symbiotic relationships between two different species aren't that uncommon." So, if the film establishes Godzilla as the king of the Titans, that must mean that Mothra is his queen and wife.

The way Mothra is capable of communicating with Godzilla as he recovers in his ancient underground home in Hollow Earth hints at the two having a longstanding relationship. Mothra later arrives at the final battle in Boston to assist Godzilla, sacrificing her life to protect Godzilla against Ghidorah. Godzilla notably roars in anguish after Mothra dies. It appears her essence transfers over to Godzilla, triggering Godzilla's Burning Form and helping the Titan finally defeat Ghidorah. Mothra is one of the few Titans Godzilla works alongside and does not attack. However, despite Mothra's death at the end of the film, this would not mark her final appearance in the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla and Mothra's Relationship Continues in 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Mothra is resurrected, thanks to help from Jia (Kaylee Hottle) and the Iwi tribe. The newly resurrected Mothra proves crucial in stopping Godzilla's rampage against Kong, convincing the two mortal enemies to unite against the Skar King and his enslaved Titan, Shimo. Of course, only Mothra can stop Godzilla and force a giant, ticked-off, rampaging reptile to listen to reason. That's because Godzilla holds great respect for his queen and wife, Mothra. Fans have taken to shipping Godzilla and Mothra since the release of King of the Monsters, so it's amusing to see how the MonsterVerse has leaned into the Godzilla and Mothra dynamic. While the Monarch scientists might view their relationship as "mutually symbiotic," fans know deep down that it's something more.

