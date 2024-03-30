The Big Picture MonsterVerse's simplicity in narrative allows for casual viewing of giant kaiju fights, despite underdeveloped human characters.

MonsterVerse ignores the thematic roots of original Godzilla and King Kong films, lacking complex relationships and moral dilemmas.

While standout performances exist, MonsterVerse relies heavily on caricatured human characters and underdeveloped story arcs.

There have been many attempts to make cinematic crossover events in the wake of the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although shared continuities like the “Dark Universe” and the DCEU failed to a hilarious degree, Legendary and Warner Brothers’ “MonsterVerse” franchise has succeeded in bringing together King Kong, Godzilla, Ghiodorah, Mothra, and other giant kaiju characters. The reason for the franchise’s success can be linked to the simplicity of its narratives; it doesn’t take a lot of preexisting knowledge to explain why giant monsters are fighting, and the films can essentially be viewed out of sequence by casual viewers. While the monster fights are both massive in scale and immensely entertaining to watch, the MonsterVerse continues to do a disservice to the great actors playing the human characters.

The MonsterVerse Ignores Its Thematic Roots

While both characters have been co-opted into becoming tentpole blockbuster figures, the original Godzilla and King Kong films spoke to complex themes about mankind's relationship with nature. Although the original 1933 King Kong film featured groundbreaking stop motion effects, the film remains an all-time classic because of the complex relationship between the titular ape and the actress Ann Darrow (Fay Wray), whom he falls in love with; it served as a reminder that even the most “monstrous” creatures deserve empathy. Similarly, the original 1954 Godzilla film served as a dire warning about the consequences of using nuclear weapons and featured a strong cast of Japanese characters that reacted to the fragile state of their country’s safety.

Though the iterations of the monsters take full advantage of new technology, the MonsterVerse isn't perfect. Unfortunately, it has sidelined its human characters in favor of setting up future installments. The films have used post-credit scenes to tease future installments, hyping up the crossover events by revealing the other monsters set to appear. Although it's evident that Legendary understands that the monsters are the real stars, the emphasis on building a larger universe has made the human characters feel secondary. A great actor like Ken Watanabe was entirely wasted in both Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters because his character is only present to explain the creatures’ powers. However, the character of Ishiro Serizawa lacks any personal connection to Godzilla that would risk getting into the moral ambiguity of the situation.

As a result of the uneven continuity, the MonsterVerse has left many of its human characters with uncompleted story arcs. Although Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen gave memorable performances in 2014’s Godzilla, neither actor has reappeared in any other installments in the series; as a result, their characters’ heroism feels less impactful. Similarly, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island was set in the 1970s and thus was free from creating any memorable character arcs that would have serious consequences within the series.

The MonsterVerse Human Characters Are Caricatures

Image via Legendary Pictures

While the films have spared no expense in hiring great talent, the MonsterVerse has failed to create characters that rise above cliche. Although Kyle Chandler is a talented actor with many great roles under his belt, the character of Mark Russell is a fairly generic scientist character whose presence in the story feels largely unnecessary. While the original Godzilla had a basis in actual science, Russell is simply present to deliver jargon that masks the story’s weak foundations for Godzilla’s resurgence. Although both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong tried to evoke empathy for the character by developing a relationship with his daughter, Madison (Millie Bobby Brown), the poor writing never allows it to become anything other than melodrama.

Although the franchise has certainly not failed to deliver memorable monster brawls, the presence of human villains in the MonsterVerse feels completely unnecessary. Godzilla: King of the Monsters developed a ridiculous storyline in which the former British Army SAS Colonel Alan Jonah (Charles Dance) attempts to “level the playing field” by trafficking the DNA of Titans. While this is a potentially interesting motivation, the film doesn’t necessarily need a secondary antagonist when it already has Ghiodorah and Monster Zero. Perhaps leaning into the campiness would have allowed Dance to have fun with the role, but the self-seriousness of Jonah’s role in the story prevents the film from being able to acknowledge its inherent ridiculousness.

The MonsterVerse Has Some Standout Performances

Close

What’s most disappointing about the development of the MonsterVerse’s human characters is that there have been some standout performances that have transcended the material. 2014’s Godzilla featured a terrific performance by Bryan Cranston, who appears as the former Monarch engineer Joe Brody; given that Joe’s wife, Sandra (Juliette Binoche), is killed off early on as a result of disruptive seismic activity, his motivations for tracking down Godzilla have emotional weight. Despite the strong chemistry between Cranston and Talyor-Johnson within the first act, the film makes the disappointing decision to kill him off; instead of adding stakes to the narrative, Joe’s death robs the film of its most compelling character.

Although there are many reasons why it's the best installment in the MonsterVerse thus far, Kong: Skull Island features a scene-stealing performance by John C. Reilly as Hank Marlow, a veteran pilot of World War II who became trapped on the island with Kong. Given that the great ape saved his life during the conflict, Marlow has empathy for the creature, which makes Kong a more empathetic hero once the epic creature brawls start occurring. Although Reilly brings a sense of comedic relief to the story, the background surrounding Marlow’s origins is sufficient to prevent it from feeling like a distraction.

While the series may only need its action sequences to entice audiences, the MonsterVerse may be able to receive more critical acclaim if it develops stronger characters. The overwhelming success of Godzilla Minus One shows that monster movies can develop interesting human characters, making the collateral damage of the fights more consequential. If the MonsterVerse wants any longevity, it will need to ensure that the audience has heroes that they can relate to.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters now.

Get Tickets