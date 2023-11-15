In the wake of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's overwhelming success, it seemed like every studio put in their best efforts to create a connected franchise featuring some of their most well-known properties. Most of these proposed cinematic universes failed before they began; it took two Ghostbusters reboots to get the franchise right, Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword failed to inspire a new wave of Arthurian storytelling, and Universal’s ambitious “Dark Universe” franchise hilariously failed to take off after 2017’s The Mummy became such an infamous disaster. However, New Line Cinema ultimately found a way to attract audiences to a cinematic universe with the so-called "MonsterVerse,” a series that tied together iconic characters like King Kong and Godzilla.

What’s unique about the absurdly named MonsterVerse is how the series has been able to retain the artistic integrity of its filmmakers. While both the Marvel and DC films have been criticized for forcing filmmakers to tease upcoming projects in ways that are counterintuitive to the narrative flow, each entry in the MonsterVerse is unique to its director. However, their inherent nature - giant monsters fighting each other - allows for an overt goofiness that makes them instant guilty pleasures. Every movie in the MonsterVerse is silly; how can they not be? However, some are sillier than others, whether because of their overt tongue-in-cheek approach, over-the-top action, or willingness to laugh at themselves.

Gareth Edwards certainly likes his science fiction movies dark and dour; before making a gritty Star Wars movie with 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Edwards crafted a totally somber Godzilla film. Edwards attempted to use the Jaws formula of only barely showing the creature until the final set piece, but in practicality, hiding a shark in the water is a lot easier than hiding a giant kaiju in the middle of a city.

Moreover, Godzilla has a massive human character problem. The film's best character, Bryan Cranston’s Joie Brody, is killed off within the first act., and none of the remaining players feel like a real, three-dimensional person. Somber and a tad self-important, 2014's Godzilla feels like a betrayal of the inherent silliness that is so intrinsic to the Godzilla franchise. Comedy isn't necessary, but some humor might've gone a long way to make this film more memorable.

The sequel to Edward’s darker Godzilla film went in a completely different direction. While the 2014 film was guilty of being far too serious in its approach to such an inherently silly series, Godzilla: King of the Monsters heightens the absurdity to an almost unimaginable degree. The film introduces several new major players, most notably Millie Bobbie Brown's Maddison Russell, and features Godzilla fighting multiple monsters, including Rodan and King Ghidorah.

Krampus director Michael Dougherty avoids Edward’s issue of not showing the titular character altogether. In fact, there are so many brawls between Godzilla and the other kaiju monsters that it actually gets a little dull after a while. Unfortunately, the human characters aren’t any better; a side storyline featuring Charles Dance’s human antagonist, Alan Jonah, feels completely unnecessary in a film that really only needed its monster characters. The kaiju action is considerable, and the film opts for a more relaxed tone; still, Godzilla: King of the Monsters isn't as silly as it could/should be, but at least it's not as gloomy as its predecessor.

The Kings of Summer director Jordan Vogt-Roberts didn’t have to worry about trying to fit his King Kong reboot within the chronology of the other MonsterVerse films. Kong: Skull Island explores the 1970s and follows a group of Vietnam War-era Americans who stumble upon the resting sight of the infamous ape. Compared to the other entries in the MonsterVerse, Kong: Skull Island feels unique, with Vogt-Roberts using shocking body horror elements that evoke comparisons to Sam Raimi’s work on the Evil Dead films. It was also distinct about Kong himself; while Peter Jackson’s 2005 remake followed the same exact story as both the 1976 and 1933 films, Kong: Skull Island never brings the character to New York City.

Kong: Skull Island also deals with the morality behind bringing a giant ape into the public consciousness. However, despite its emphasis on fleshing out Kong as a character rather than a killing machine, Kong: Skull Island never feels the need to deny its nature. The film is silly, embracing the ludicrous plot and delivering plenty of thrills accompanied by a heavy dose of tongue-in-cheek humor. It also features an utterly hilarious comedic performance by John C. Reilly as Hank Marlow, an American soldier stranded on Skull Island since the 1940s. Kong: Skull Island is silly in all the right ways; it understands it's a monster movie and takes pride in the fact, resulting in a deliriously entertaining adventure that does justice to the famous ape.

While Kong: Skull Island features some of the most stylistically original filmmaking in the MonsterVerse, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong features the saga’s most rewarding monster brawls. Fans looking to the series for nothing more than giant monsters clobbering each other were unlikely to be disappointed. The film actually finds a somewhat compelling reason for Kong and Godzilla to come out of hiding to start trading blows with each other, even if the "why" is must less important than the "how."

Godzilla vs. Kong avoids getting repetitive by creatively incorporating other characters from the larger “kaiju” universe at different points throughout the adventure. The return of characters from Godzilla: King of the Monsters allows the series to finally ground itself in some emotion and gives the viewer people to care about when endless cities come crashing down. Still, the human characters are secondary to the action because Godzilla vs. Kong is all about the radioactive lizard and the giant ape, and it delivers. They punch each other! They destroy buildings! Kink Kong wields an axe. It's all so brilliant and ridiculous, and fans wouldn't want it any other way. To the delight of millions, Godzilla vs. Kong will have a sequel, meaning there's more kaiju silliness on the way.

