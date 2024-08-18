Monstrous mothers have existed as long as humans have known how to create. The monstrous mother is a subset of the monstrous feminine, which cinema studies professor Barbara Creed analyzes in her 1993 The Monstrous-Feminine: Film, Feminism, Psychoanalysis. Monstrous Mothers were further analyzed in the 2021 book Monstrous Mothers: Troubling Tropes, written by professors Abby Palko and Andrea O'Reilly. The term refers to mothers who dissent from societal norms and expectations of maternity, which in turn harms their children.

Monstrous mothers can be traced back to Greek mythology to find Medea, the mother who murdered her children as a punishment for her adulterous husband. Even in Shakespeare's works, Volumnia from Coriolanus and Lady Macbeth can be categorized as monstrous mothers. Monstrous mothers found their place in cinema and evolved through the years, from classics like Psycho to modern hits like Hereditary, creating a niche for themselves, especially in the horror genre.

10 Grace Stewart (Nicole Kidman)

'The Others' (2001)

In The Others, Grace (Nicole Kidman) and her photosensitive children begin experiencing strange things in their stately and secluded house after the arrival of three new employees. Soon, she becomes convinced that they are being haunted. As the film progresses, Grace grows more paranoid, and her mental health deteriorates.

Grace's increasing paranoia and deteriorating mental state put her children at risk of danger due to her unpredictability. Moreover, she is a strict, overbearing mother who imposes harsh rules. But the most important part about Grace being a monstrous mother is the incident revealed during The Others' shocking ending, one of the best and best-executed twists in modern cinema. Lastly, at times, Grace's instinct to protect her kids goes too far and deprives them of maternal love, endangering them.

9 Beldam/Other Mother (Teri Hatcher)

'Coraline' (2009)

Coraline follows the titular character as she discovers an alternate reality accessible through a secret door in her new home. At first, the alternate world appears to be perfect, with the "Other Mother" and "Other Father" being more fun and caring than her current parents. However, Coraline realizes that this alternate world is a sinister trap created by the Other Mother. As Coraline uncovers the dark secrets of this parallel world, she must save herself, her actual parents, and the souls of other children trapped by the Other Mother. Coraline is often regarded as the best horror animated movie.

The Other Mother is a literal monster called Beldam, who lures Coraline in by pretending she is an ideal version of her mother to make her want to stay in the alternate world. Throughout the film, the Other Mother is constantly plotting to strip Coraline of her identity and gain control over her like many other children. Furthermore, as time passes, the Other Mother's appearance deteriorates further until she reaches her true form as a terrifying monster.

8 Anna (Isabelle Adjani)

'Possession' (1981)

Possession is one of the most disturbing films of the '80s. It tells the story of Mark (Sam Neill), who comes back home to find his wife, Anna (Isabelle Adjani), asking for a divorce. At first, he thinks that Anna is having an affair, and that's why she wants a divorce. While that is partly true, he finds that the real reason is far more sinister. Anna's weird behavior keeps escalating to the point nothing is off limits.

In the early introduction to Anna, Mark leaves her the apartment and the custody of their son, Bob. However, when Mark comes back, he finds Bob alone and neglected, which shows that Anna has forsaken her child and motherhood to pursue her other activities. Anna's escalating breakdown has made her a source of instability for both her husband and son, who cannot expect what she is going to do next. Anna's violent acts further cement her position as a monstrous mother as they show the decline of her maternal compassion.

7 Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o)

'Us' (2019)

Us is regarded as one of the best and most rewatchable modern horror movies. It follows Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) and her family on vacation to the beach. Retreating to their vacation home, they are attacked by their doppelgängers, whose leader, Red (Nyong'o), explains they are called the Tethered because they share a soul with the humans. They have finally come to kill humans so they can finally have independence.

Adelaide's position as a monstrous mother is unique as she doesn't endanger only her children but all of humanity. Adelaide is, in fact, the actual dopplegänger; when they were children, she kidnapped the original Adelaide, switched lives with her, and stole her identity. The lines between Adelaide and the monstrous figures attacking her family constantly blur, especially with violence. Adelaide showcases primal, animalistic violence to survive, which is very similar to the Tethered.

6 Mother (Susanne Wuest)

'Goodnight Mommy' (2014)

Goodnight Mommy is an Austrian film that follows an unnamed woman (Susanne Wuest) after she goes back home following cosmetic facial surgery and reunites with two young children. The children believe that the woman under the bandages is not their mother when she starts showing weird behavior, ignoring one of her children and only acknowledging the other. She imposes weird rules on her children, which only strengthens their mistrust.

Goodnight Mommy subverts traditional roles of motherhood by turning Mother into a source of fear and terror to her twin sons. Mother's monstrous mother classification starts with her appearance: audiences see her always bandaged up, which makes her a monster in the eyes of her children. Moreover, she is really distant from them, which contrasts with the traditional image of a nurturing, caring mother. Finally, at the film's climax, the lines between self-defense and violence blur as the mother tries to save herself, even if it means hurting her children.

5 Margaret White (Piper Laurie)

'Carrie' (1976)

Carrie is a film adaptation of Stephen King's debut novel of the same name. The film follows the titular Carrie (Sissy Spacek), a shy telekinetic teenage girl who is bullied by her schoolmates and abused by her fanatically religious mother, Margaret White (Piper Laurie). When the pranks of Carrie's schoolmates become too cruel, she unleashes her telekinetic powers to punish them all. .

Margaret White embodies the monstrous mother trope through her religious fanaticism, abusive control, repression of her daughter’s identity, and ultimate betrayal. She doesn't view Carrie as a human but instead as a vessel of sin, which leads to physical and mental abuse of Carrie for very mundane things such as menstruating. Margaret sees her as a demonic entity, especially after noticing Carrie's telekinetic powers. She decides that killing her daughter is the only way to rid the world of evil. Carrie thrives on Piper Laurie's Oscar-nominated performance, a fascinating yet haunting antagonist that ranks among King's finest creations.

4 Norma Bates

'Psycho' (1960)

Psycho takes place in the Bates Motel, run by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and his mother, Norma Bates. The film focuses on the aftermath of Norman's encounter with one of the residents of the motel, who ends up murdered. When the resident's friends and family, as well as a private investigator, come to the motel to investigate her disappearance, the bloodshed continues. The murders are first blamed on the mother, Norma, but people quickly realize Norma has been dead for a long time.

Norma Bates is a prime example of the problematic aspects of the monstrous mother trope. All of Norman's bad actions and murders go back to his mother's treatment of him. Before her death, Norma was an overbearing mother who convinced her son that sex was a sin. After Norman kills her, he mummifies her body and continues to act as if she were alive, developing a split personality that he uses to kill women he's attracted to. Luckily, Norma would receive more depth in Bates Motel, a radical reinvention of the story.

3 Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow)

'Rosemary’s Baby' (1986)

Rosemary's Baby centers around Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and Guy (John Cassavetes), a married couple who move into a new apartment where their neighbors meddle in their lives too much. When Rosemary becomes pregnant, she suspects that there is a paranormal force in the apartment, threatening her and her baby. After Rosemary gives birth, she learns a terrifying truth: she was impregnated by Satan and has given birth to the Antichrist in a conspiracy constructed by her neighbors and her husband, who are in a satanic cult.

Rosemary is not a monstrous mother in the traditional sense, used as a vessel for a monstrous birth, instead. In the eyes of the cult, she is the monstrous mother who refuses her child, which is a perversion of the nurturing maternal instinct. Moreover, throughout the pregnancy, Rosemary fulfills some themes associated with a monstrous mother, such as maternal dread. Most importantly, Rosemary becomes a literal monstrous mother when she accepts her monstrous son at the end of the film.

2 Annie Graham (Toni Collette)

'Hereditary' (2018)

In Ari Aster’s 2018 Hereditary, Annie Graham (Toni Collette) serves as the audience's introduction to her family’s curse. Annie’s status as a monstrous mother is a product of her upbringing by her abusive mother, who was part of a cult that haunts Annie’s family. At the start of the film, Annie’s relationship with her children is strained as she almost set her son on fire during a previous sleepwalking episode. Annie’s aggressiveness and hostility escalate by grief, trauma, and an unforeseen possession after her daughter, Charlie (Milly Shapiro), dies in a freak accident.

However, it can be argued that Annie’s actions at their core stem from her being a good mother trying to protect her son, Peter (Nat Wolff), from a force that has haunted her life since childhood. Annie's status as a monstrous mother is really unique as it has so much nuance around it rather than just blaming her for everything wrong. Annie is not an evil mother, but her mere existence endangers her children, strengthening the film's tragic aspects.

1 Mother (Beatrice Pons)

'Mother’s Day' (1980)