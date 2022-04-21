Screen Media Films has released a new trailer for Monstrous, an upcoming horror film featuring Yellowjacket star Christina Ricci. In the film, Ricci plays the part of a mother willing to do anything to protect her son from menaces, both ordinary and supernatural.

The trailer starts with an upbeat song as Laura (Ricci) moves away to a new house with her son, Cody (Santino Barnard). Their new home, by a lakeshore, carries the promise of a fresh start. However, the trailer’s energy drastically changes when Laura receives a phone call from her ex-husband. As it turns out, she’s moving away from an abusive relationship and hopes to protect her son from a violent father. However, the task might not be easy, as they’ve barely moved in and the man already has their new phone number. Also, considering how the movie is set against the backdrop of 1950s rural America, Laura might have a tougher time avoiding Cody’s father.

To make matters worse, when the night comes, Cody starts to see a grotesque creature emerging from the lake. At first, Laura dismisses Cody’s fears as the natural reaction of a boy in a vast and empty house. However, as time goes by, it becomes apparent there’s something evil lurking from the shadows, a supernatural force that threatens Cody’s life. Horror is a powerful language to explore trauma, and the Monstrous trailer promises the film will deal with the long reach of an abusive father, manifesting as a nightmarish creature.

Monstrous is directed by Chris Sivertson (I Know Who Killed Me, All Cheerleaders Die) from a script penned by Carol Chrest (The Prophet’s Game). The film also stars Colleen Camp (Sliver, Clue, Die Hard With a Vengeance), Don Balderamos (Suburbicon, Castle), and Nick Vallelonga (Green Book, The Many Saints of Newark).

Speaking about Monstrous’s message, Sivertson said:

“Our hero Laura clings to an illusion of perfection until it becomes impossible to do so any longer. In order to finally face the external monster of the movie, she must face her own internal demons. None of this is particularly intellectual. Rather it’s deeply intuitive and emotional. That’s part of the brilliance of Carol Chrest’s screenplay — it taps into elemental truths in the way that fairy tales do. It’s accessible because it relates directly to what it means to be alive.”

Monstrous comes to theaters and VOD this May 13. Check out the new trailer and poster below.

Here's the official synopsis for Monstrous:

A terrifying new horror awaits Laura (Christina Ricci) and her seven-year-old son Cody when they flee her abusive ex-husband and try to settle into a new life in an idyllic and remote lakeside farmhouse. Still traumatized, their physical and mental well-being are pushed to the limit as their fragile existence is threatened.

