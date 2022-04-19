Bleecker Street has released a new trailer for the upcoming neo-Western film Montana Story. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague as siblings.

The trailer begins with Erin (Richardson) returning to her family's home to see her dying father one last time. In a voice-over, Cal (Teague) reveals that Erin left home seven years ago to get away from their father. Although Carl had tried to find her in the past, he realized that she did not want to be found. Erin later talks about her conflicting feelings over having pity for her dying father. Although she wants to leave again, Cal begs her to stay a little longer. It is later revealed that Cal is planning to sell the family's ranch and use the money to help pay for their father's medical bills. He later tells Erin that he is planning to have an old horse named Mr. T euthanized. Refusing to let the horse die, Erin tells Cal that she is planning to bring Mr. T back home with her in New York.

When talking about his sister's plans for the horse, Cal is told that saving the horse might help Erin deal with the pain from her past. Later in the trailer, Cal talks about his regret over not being able to protect his sister from their father. Throughout the trailer, it continues to hint at the family's dark secrets, especially around the siblings' father. The trailer concludes with a man telling the siblings that while their father's story is over, their stories are still unfolding.

RELATED: 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Casts Haley Lu Richardson, F. Murray Abraham, and More

Richardson's previous work includes 2021's After Yang (directed by Kogonada), 2020's Unpregnant (directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg), and 2019's Five Feet Apart (directed by Justin Baldoni). Teague's previous work includes this year's To Leslie (directed by Michael Morris), The Cow (directed by Eli Horowitz), and 2019's Mary (directed by Michael Goi). Joining Richardson and Teague in the film will be Gilbert Owuor (as Ace), Kimberly Guerrero (as Valentina), Asivak Koostachin (as Joey), and Eugene Brave Rock (as Mukki). The film will also star Rob Story, John Ludin, and Kate Britton.

The film was directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel. The duo previously directed 2012's What Masie Knew, 2008's Uncertainty, and 2005's Bee Season. They also wrote the film's screenplay. According to IndieWire, the film's director of photography was Giles Nuttgens. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021.

Montana Story is scheduled to be released theatrically on May 13. In the meantime, check out the film's new trailer below:

‘Harry Potter’: The Three Actors That Played Dumbledores, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (165 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies