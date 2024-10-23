It’s been decades since Monty Python launched into the comedy scene, leaving a long-lasting mark on the industry and pop culture in general. The comedy ensemble first gained widespread acclaim for their series Monty Python's Flying Circus, that ran from 1969 to 1974 on the BBC. Consequently, their portfolio expanded to include more films and series, among others, some of which have now found a new streaming home thanks to a fantastic deal with Shout! Studios.
According to ComicBook, Shout! Studios announced the collaboration today, revealing that they have reached a deal to license exclusive U.S. and Canadian distribution rights for a ton of movies, specials, and TV series by Monty Python. The announcement also states that the planned AVOD distribution release for Monty Python includes Shout! TV, the streaming service operated by Shout! Studios. This comes at just the right time as one of the group’s most celebrated films, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, turns 50 next year.
Gushing about the new Monty Python deal, the company’s CEO, Garson Foos, said:
“Since the earliest days of the company, Shout has been dedicated to celebrating the best entertainment that pop culture has to offer and has sought to be a trusted home for beloved films and series. Iconic and iconoclastic, Monty Python has long been at the top of that list. We are fans first and foremost, and the timeless quality of the brand lends itself to a wide range of opportunities.”
Will All of Monty Python’s Collection Head to Shout! TV?
While this is indeed the best news for fans of Monty Python, unfortunately, not all the band’s works will head to streaming. With that, the titles included in the agreement are:
- Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go
- The Meaning of Monty Python
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- Monty Python Conquers America
- Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus
- Monty Python’s Flying Circus
- Monty Python’s Life of Brian
- Monty Python: Before The Flying Circus
- Monty Python Live at Aspen
- Monty Python Live at The Hollywood Bowl
- Parrot Sketch Not Included – 20 Years of Monty Python
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Life
- Monty Python: Almost The Truth – The Lawyer’s Cut
- Monty Python’s Best Bits (Mostly)
- Monty Python’s Personal Best
Monty Python remains cherished by many generations globally, and one of Shout! Studios execs couldn't help but point that out in a statement about the deal and the excellence of the comedy troupe. Shout SVP of Acquisitions & Originals Jordan Fields remarked:
“It’s difficult to describe the place that Monty Python holds in the hearts of generations of comedy lovers without using a word the Pythons would mock: sacred. Their body of work is still the standard by which silly, sophisticated, cinematic satire is measured. Shout! scored its own holy grail, and it is Monty Python.”
Fans can now check out Monty Python’s catalog on Shout! TV.
