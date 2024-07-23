The Big Picture Monty Python is teaming up with Magic: The Gathering for a new set of cards themed around Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The cards feature iconic scenes and characters from the film, such as The Black Knight, The Knights Who Say Ni, and The Bridge of Death.

The limited edition set will be available on July 29 through the Secret Lair program, with limited numbers also available at San Diego Comic-Con.

One of the greatest fantasy comedies of all time has joined forces with the world's most famous fantasy-themed collectible card game. Monty Python is collaborating with Magic: The Gathering on a new set of cards themed around the 1975 cult comedy classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail. IGN has the news, and exclusive images of the set.

All eight cards in the set take classic Magic cards and repackage them to be themed after gags in the movie, with all-new art depicting the film's characters and settings. They include 'Tis But a Scratch, which depicts the battle between King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and the Black Knight (John Cleese), who insists that his dismembered limbs are "merely a flesh wound"; Bring Out Your Dead!, featuring a collector of corpses (Eric Idle) who won't take no for an answer; The Bridge of Death, with a gnomish bridgekeeper (Terry Gilliam) who demands would-be crossers answer his questions three; Sir Bedivere's Scales, in which the knight (Terry Jones) conducts a witch trial; We Want...A SHRUBBERY!, in which leader of the Knights Who Say Ni (Michael Palin) demands an unusual tribute; the double-sided African Swallow/European Swallow, a reference to a running gag about how coconuts could have made their way to medieval England; Castle of Aargh and The Black Beast of Aargh, depicting a forboding castle and the menacing, Gilliam-animated creature that dwells within; and Tom the Enchanter, which features the eccentric, ram-horned wizard (Cleese) who aids the knights in the quest. The Prodigal Sorcerer card, which Tim the Enchanter is based on, has long been nicknamed "Tim the Enchanter" by Magic fans, so the pairing is appropriate. The crossover comes via the direct-to-consumer Secret Lair program, who will make the cards available in both foil and regular versions on July 29. A limited number of foil cards will also be available at the Hasbro Pulse booth at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con.

What Is 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' About?

Close

An outgrowth of their popular BBC sketch show, Monty Python's Flying Circus, Monty Python and the Holy Grail was the comedy troupe's second film, after And Now For Something Completely Different, which mostly restaged sketches they'd performed on TV. The film, directed by Gilliam and Jones, is a surreal, absurdist take on King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail. Over the course of the film, Arthur and his knights collide with both the realities of modern life and intrusions from the present-day - as well as the film's extremely limited budget, which was most famously expressed in the knights "riding" without horses and making the sound of galloping hooves with coconut shells. The film was well-received upon its release and has gone on to become a cult comedy classic. Idle, with the blessing of his surviving castmates, adapted the film into a successful stage musical, Spamalot. However, they later tossed a Holy Hand Grenade at a proposed movie adaptation of the musical.

This isn't the first Magic: The Gathering crossover Secret Lair has orchestrated. Previous crossovers include Stranger Things, The Princess Bride, and The Walking Dead.

The Monty Python and the Holy Grail Magic: The Gathering cards will drop on July 29; a limited number of cards will also be available at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Now go away, or I shall taunt you a second time.