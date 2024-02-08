The Big Picture Monty Python members had mixed feelings about the Spamalot musical adaptation, but eventually, they all came around, and the show had their approval.

Few comedies have truly stood the test of time, like Monty Python and the Holy Grail. To date, it remains the most beloved of the iconic comedy troupe's films. Based upon Arthurian legend, the film follows the satirical adventures of King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and his knights on a quest to find the Holy Grail. Written by the troupe members and directed by Python's Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones, the film has grossed more than $5.5 million U.S. dollars at the box office against its modest budget of $282,035 and has cemented its place as a classic. In 2005, the quest for the Grail continued when Monty Python member, Eric Idle, brought it to Broadway under the title Spamalot.

The musical adaptation, which advertised itself as being "lovingly ripped off" from the film, proved an even bigger hit on the stage when it was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning three, including Best Musical. The show ran for four years and spawned numerous productions around the world, as well as interest from movie studios. The film found a studio (and then another), and Idle was ready to further adapt the material. However, surprising opposition halted development and all seemed lost for a Spamalot film. But, Idle soon learned to follow the advice of one of Python's most famous tunes, "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," and found a way to make Spamalot's legacy live on.

Monty Python Members Had Mixed Feelings About 'Spamalot'

Despite Spamalot closely following the plot and jokes of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python members were divided about the show. The film's co-director, Terry Gilliam was among the most outspoken about his thoughts. In an interview with BBC, Gilliam said "It helps with the pension fund, and it helps keep Python alive... As much as we'd like to pull the plug on the whole thing, it carries on--it's got a life of its own." His partner in directing, Terry Jones, initially had similar feelings. Waves Galveston recalled Jones' early thoughts on the show: "Spamalot is utterly pointless. It's full of air."

However, after seeing the show, his feelings softened when he was quoted as saying, "Well, I thought it was terrific good fun. It's great to see the audience loving it." Python member, John Cleese, no stranger to reviving former properties himself, was always a fan of the show, according to the Las Vegan Review-Journal, and even provided the voice of God for the production. Eventually, all the Python members came around and whether they appreciated the show, or were full-out fans, Spamalot had the Monty Python seal of approval. But the troupe wasn't the only people interested in the show.

Paramount Pictures Planned To Make a 'Spamalot' Movie

Plans for a Spamalot movie began as early as 2018. According to Deadline, 20th Century Fox had initially picked up the option, with Idle returning to script the story for a third time following the original film and the Broadway musical. Development came to a halt in 2019 when Disney acquired Fox, per an interview with Idle. There were still promising updates as Idle revealed that the script was coming together. In 2021, Deadline reported that Paramount had picked up the film and that the musical remake was once again gearing up with Idle's script and Casey Nicholaw directing. While hit movies becoming hit musicals and transitioning back into movies is nothing new, Spamalot's development was bumpy but was finally coming together for the creatives.

Then, on January 2023, Eric Idle took to the social media platform, X (then still Twitter) to announce that the Spamalot movie was officially canceled. The film exited development for a surprising reason: According to Idle, the other members of Monty Python disapproved. While there hasn't been a specific reason for their rejection of the film, Idle announced in the same tweet a positive development for the show's future, saying: "One of the best things about the Pythons killing the movie is that Spamalot the stage show is coming back. I love it!" Indeed, the show enjoyed a lavish revival at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., before transferring to Broadway's St. James Theater. As of this writing, the production is still running and has added major stars to the cast, such as Jonathan Bennett.

After years of development, fans of Monty Python and the Holy Grail will likely never see a film adaptation of Spamalot. Despite the awards, and best efforts from former Monty Python member, Eric Idle, two studios, and a director, the film has gone from "Not yet dead" to completely deceased. Whatever their reason may have been, the members of Monty Python weren't ready for their classic film to be remade, but the original lives on and the musical has found a new life because of it.