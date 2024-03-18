The Big Picture Monument Valley's timeless landscape has made it an iconic backdrop for classic Western films, shaping the genre's visual legacy.

Director John Ford's use of Monument Valley in films like Stagecoach set the standard for authentic Western aesthetics on screen.

The region continues to be a sought-after location for modern Western filmmakers, cementing its place in the history of the genre.

The Western genre is as old as cinema itself, as stories of gunslingers, cowboys, and bounty hunters in America’s frontier era have been popular with audiences since stories could first be told on screen. While the genre has seen a recent revival thanks to the success of several long-running television shows, it’s impossible to deny that many classic Western films were quintessential in developing the cinematic art form as it is understood today. Unlike works within the fantasy and science fiction genres, Western stories are tied to a moment in history, and thus feel more authentic to viewers. There are certainly some Westerns that are more reflective of historical truths than others, but even the most superficial Westerns can succeed if they present a plausible depiction of the era’s aesthetics. There’s no better way to earn authenticity than by shooting in a practical location, and the Monument Valley within Arizona and Utah has been used in countless Westerns throughout film history.

Why John Ford Shot Films in Monument Valley

Located in the Navajo Nation, the Monument Valley consists of 92,000 acres of buttes, rocks, large arches, and dips within a region on the Utah-Arizona border. While the desert climate makes the area a somewhat unusual spot for tourists, the vast open spaces of the Monument Valley have become the idealized version of what a western landscape looks like. There’s a timelessness to the area that has not been touched by technology, with natural formations that feel untouched by time. Given the lack of clearly defined geographical features, Monument Valley can easily serve as a stand-in for various Western states within any period of time. Films shot on sound stages couldn’t hope to capture the viewers’ imagination in the same way that such an untouched natural wonder like Monument Valley has. Unsuspectingly, the environment's stunning visuals have become synonymous with some of the greatest Westerns of all-time.

While films as early as 1925’s The Vanishing American and 1930’s The Legend of the Lone Ranger were shot in the area, Monument Valley became a fixation of American movie iconography thanks to the efforts of director John Ford. Often cited as the greatest Western director in history, Ford first made the expedition to Monument Valley amidst the production of his 1939 classic Stagecoach. Stagecoach quickly became one of the most influential Westerns in history; its exciting action set pieces, memorable set of characters, propulsive narrative, commentary on American society, and breakout performance by John Wayne forged a template that many future Westerns attempted to replicate. Given how important the film’s stark backgrounds are to the isolation of the characters, it’s hard to imagine Stagecoach being shot anywhere else.

After Stagecoach became a popular culture sensation that kicked off a recurring partnership between its lead actor and star, Ford returned to Monument Valley to shoot many other classic Westerns. The backdrop was perfectly utilized for Henry Fonda’s romantic turn in My Darling Clementine, the anxiety-inducing action of Fort Apache, the historical recreations of Cheyenne Autumn, and a summarization of the entire era with How The West Was Won. Most notably, Monument Valley served as the backdrop of Ford’s classic Western adventure film The Searchers, which is often cited as one of the most visually striking films in history. The Searchers’ portrait-esque depiction of the natural landscapes influenced many great films, including both Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Which Western Classics Were Shot in Monument Valley?

While he was certainly the artist that made the most out of the region’s natural qualities, Ford wasn’t the only Western director who shot films in Monument Valley. Many low budget Westerns like Kit Carson, Billy the Kid, The Harvey Girls, and Laramie utilized the region. While they certainly didn’t rise to the same quality as some of Ford’s best work, simply having the gorgeous backdrop helped elevate Westerns that certainly wouldn’t have been as memorable otherwise. The growing popularity of the Monument Valley in Hollywood suggested that the region was no longer tied to Ford specifically, but rather to the genre as a whole.

The natural vistas of Monument Valley allowed filmmakers to create insightful commentary on the Western genre in more philosophically ambitious projects. Sergio Leone’s classic epic Once Upon A Time In The West served as an analysis of the end of the Western era, reflecting on how the rise of a national railroad system made America’s cowboys irrelevant, essentially spelling an end to the “frontier era.” While much of the film was shot in Italy, Leone also shot segments in Monument Valley, as its landmarks were essential in his grandiose statement about the genre’s collapse. Similarly, Monument Valley is a major location in the classic New Hollywood film Easy Rider, which analyzes America’s future by visiting some of the most iconic locations of its past.

Monument Valley Shaped the Legacy of the Western Genre

The region has not waned in relevance in recent years, as several more recent Westerns have returned to shoot in Monument Valley. Considering the franchise’s long-standing relationship with the region, it's unsurprising that Gore Verbinski’s modern update of The Lone Ranger returned to Monument Valley to shoot its brilliant final train chase. Joel and Ethan Coen also shot the memorable opening sequence of their anthology Western The Ballad of Buster Scruggs in Monument Valley, in what instantly let viewers know that they intended their project to be a throwback.

Given how many classics have been shot in the region, Monument Valley has even been used in films either parodying or touching upon the Western genre. Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) can be seen trekking through Monument Valley on his famous cross-country run. Marty McFly visits the region for his Western-themed adventure in Back to the Future: Part III, a film that contains many references to classic films in the genre. It also served as the backdrop for Seth MacFarlane’s Western satire A Million Ways To Die In The West, and was replicated in animated form for the family films Cars and The LEGO Movie.

