All the separate pieces of Moon, the 2009 Duncan Jones film, feel relatively simple alone, but are combined into something very special. It fits into one of the best kinds of science fiction: a story about people as well as society that just happens to be set on the moon. It feels like a mid-twentieth-century short story that you read somewhere in high school and can’t quite remember the name of, but you've never forgotten the way reading it felt. Sam Rockwell portrays the film’s protagonist (also named Sam), an employee of the corporation Lunar Industries that operates on Earth’s moon, mining a fuel resource to send back to humanity’s home. As Sam nears the end of his three-year contract with the company, he begins experiencing strange hallucinations, and, through a series of events, encounters his doppelgänger. With only a budget of $5 million, smart direction, fantastic production design, amazing performances, and a tight script, Moon delivers one of the most memorable science-fiction stories of recent decades, and possibly an all-time great one.

What Is 'Moon' About?

Close

In the opening minutes of Moon, the audience is eased into the world of the film with a Lunar Industries advertisement briefly chronicling their fuel resource mining efforts on Earth’s moon. The gently haunting score by Clint Mansell kicks in, and we see the daily routine of Lunar employee Sam Bell, with plenty of impressive and atmospheric shots of the base, mining equipment, rovers, and the lunar surface; Sam records a video log documenting the day’s work. In retrospect, considering the film as a whole, the strengths of the film are so evident in these opening moments. The tone, the atmosphere, the production design, and most importantly, the focus on character.

Everything that Moon accomplishes is layered upon the foundation of a very human story, executed with a very clean script and a fantastic and committed leading actor in Sam Rockwell. In Moon, the emotional center of what the characters are experiencing is always the focus. Like many of the great science-fiction stories, the futuristic or the fantastical is the vehicle for telling a very human story, making each narrative moment more impactful. As the mystery of what is happening on the far side of the moon unfolds, in significant moments, the camera lingers, the take stretches, and Rockwell shows us what these moments mean for our protagonist, and Moon tricks the audience into forgetting this was all put together for us to watch.

With Not Very Much, ‘Moon’ Accomplishes a Whole Lot

When discussing the process of developing Moon with actor Sam Rockwell, Duncan Jones said:

“We both liked the sci-fi films of the 70s and the early 80s - Silent Running, Alien, Outland - and the sense of realism and mundanity they brought to space, with a lot of the day-to-day grind comparable to jobs on Earth. So I said: ‘Let me see if I can write something.”

That intention is clear in the finished film. It has the lived-in quality recognizable in so many iconic science fiction stories. The interior of the Lunar Industries facility feels utilitarian, as do the costumes worn by Rockwell’s character. The facility’s robotic assistant GERTY, voiced by Kevin Spacey, has a “retro sci-fi” design. Remarkably, this was achieved with a budget of only $5 million. These limited resources are in part what make Moon such an atmospherically striking and immersive film to watch. The most effective choice is always the one that the filmmakers have made, and rather than feeling like it was made on a tight budget, the “sense of realism and mundanity” Jones was hoping to capture blazes brightly.

Related The 10 Most Rewatchable Space Opera Movies, Ranked Hollywood has long since been enamored with the possibility of space travel.

One of the strongest elements of the film, a choice that was most certainly made due to the film’s budget as well as because of the movies that inspired it, is the exterior shots that were achieved with model miniatures. The look of these shots that were captured using a classic filmmaking technique of the 70s and 80s fits into Moon perfectly, and as with Rockwell’s performance, you never question the reality of what you are seeing on screen; you are watching the daily routine of a lunar mining facility. Both within the facility and in the exterior sequences, there are shots in Moon that look like they could be from a much older film, in the best way possible. Often, budget limitations encourage the most creative, inventive, and memorable filmmaking. Case in point: Moon.

Moon is a film in which there is not a bit of excess, neither in its narrative nor the filmmaking used to capture it, and the performance of Rockwell shines through as the focus. That is the lesson of Moon: with a strong foundation, creativity, and passion, incredible filmmaking wins the day and endures, regardless of the budget. For science-fiction fans, filmmakers, and movie lovers of all kinds, Moon is one worth remembering.

Moon is streaming for free on Pluto TV in the U.S.