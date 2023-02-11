Who better to fight crime than a 13-year-old super genius and her pet dinosaur? Marvel’s latest comic adaptation Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the heroic adventures of Lunella Lafayette, a.k.a. Moon Girl. Together with Devil Dinosaur, a T-Rex she accidentally summoned using her time vortex, she fights to ensure the city’s Lower East side stays safe from any arising danger. Read on for a guide to the cast and characters of Moong Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Image via Disney+

Related:Where to Watch 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': When Will it Air and Where Will it Stream?

Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette / Moon Girl

Diamond White voices Lunella Lafayette, a.k.a. teen superhero Moon Girl. An exceptionally bright 13-year-old, Moon Girl uses her scientific mind to invent a load of gadgets she uses to fight crime (very much like Inspector Gadget!) Considered to be one of the smartest people in the Marvel Universe, especially considering her young age, Moon Girl makes great use of her gifts to protect her Lower East Side community. Her inventions know no bounds, from an automatic hands-free toothbrush to a giant interdimensional portal. You can catch her flying around the city with her jetpack and kicking baddies with her boxing glove, but most of the time, she’s cruising around the streets on her trusty rollerblades.

With strong acting origins, White is also a talented singer. At only eight years old, she appeared in the national touring musical production of The Color Purple. Since then, she’s played recurring roles in shows like Dear White People and black-ish. Her other voice work projects include Transformers: Rescue Bots and Phineas and Ferb.

Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur

Image via Disney+

Fred Tatasciore voices Devil Dinosaur, a red T-Rex Lunella accidentally unleashed while using one of her inventions. Stuck in present-day New York City, Devil Dinosaur now serves as the official sidekick to Moon Girl. Unlike other dinosaurs, Devil Dinosaur is on the smarter side. He’s packed with a powerful bite, super strength, and excellent sniffing skills (let’s not forget about his cool laser cannons!) When he’s not chasing baddies out of the city, he’s the playful 10-ton pet dinosaur to Lunella. Before Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the beloved T-Rex has made a couple of appearances in shows like Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., in the episode “Hulk’s Day Out” in Avengers Assemble, and was featured as a cameo in the Guardians of the Galaxy TV series.

Fred Tatasciore is a seasoned voice actor with four decades worth of projects under his belt. He’s been involved in numerous Marvel shows, such as Marvel’s Avengers: Ultron Revolution, Wolverine, and Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United.

Alfre Woodard as Mimi Lafayette

Image via Disney

Alfre Woodard voices Mimi Lafayette, Lunella’s grandmother. As the rock of the family, she’s the foundation that keeps everyone standing. With gentle reminders and words of wisdom, she is immune to fools and offers guidance to those who act. Just don’t mess with her - get on her bad side and you might just suffer from one of her well-known zingers.

Woodard is an Emmy Award-winning actress who’s appeared in Hollywood blockbusters like Anabelle and Captain America: Civil War. She’s gained widespread recognition for portraying Beatrice in Cross Creek, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Related:'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Review: A Super-Genius Hero Comes to the Lower East Side

Sasheer Zamata and Jermaine Fowler as Adria Lafayette and James Lafayette Jr.

Image via Disney

Sasheer Zamata plays Adria Lafayette, Lunella’s mother. Adria has multiple professions. During the day, Adria works as a social activist (pretty similar to the original comics, in which she works as a life counselor for supermax prisoners). On the side, Adria DJs at the family-owned roller-skating rink, Roll With It. Jermaine Fowler plays James Lafayette Jr., Lunella’s father. He’s the man behind Roll With It, the last roller-skating rink in New York City, which he operates with his family. Unlike your typical, stuffy suit-and-tie businessman, James Jr. is more on the unconventional side and exudes a sheer sense of optimism. Always looking on the bright side of life, his positivity is reflected in the name of his roller rink, which just so happens to be his personal credo.

Zamata is a familiar face on Saturday Night Live, having been a cast member for four seasons. She’s also involved in television, with appearances in Home Economics and Woke. Fowler is best known for appearing in Coming 2 America alongside celebrated actor Eddie Murphy. He also appears in the Dakota Johnson-starrer comedy film Am I Ok?, directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne.

Gary Anthony Williams as James "Pops" Lafayette Sr.

Image via Disney

Gary Anthony Williams plays James “Pops” Lafayette Sr., Lunella’s grandfather, and the owner of Roll With It. Your local cool grandpa, he’s a clever handyman and a talented craftsman, whipping up custom skates and repairing old pairs until they become brand new. Williams has appeared in sitcoms such as The Crew and Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon. As a voice actor, he’s played Uncle Ruckus on The Boondocks.

Libe Barer as Casey

Image via Disney+

Libe Barer plays Casey, Lunella’s best friend, manager, and the only person who knows Lunella’s secret identity as Moon Girl. She helps Lunella with her image as Moon Girl, transforming her and the Devil Dinosaur into the most beloved superheroes of the city. Barer is best known for playing Carly Bowman in the crime drama Sneaky Pete, alongside Bryan Cranston. Her other television credits include recurring roles in Parenthood and Colony.

Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder

Image via Disney

Laurence Fishburne plays The Beyonder, one of Moon Girl’s many nemeses. The Beyonder is a “curious and mischievous” trickster who uses his cosmic powers to warp reality and take down Moon Girl. He can also fly and displays super strength. This isn't Fishburne's first Marvel project, as he took on the role of Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Other recurring characters appearing in the show include Principal Nelson, played by Craig Robinson, Utkarsh Ambudkar taking on the role of Anand, and Love, Victor’s Michael Cimino as Eduardo. Omid Abtahi and Indya Moore also appear in the show. Additionally, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is no short of guest appearances by famous faces. Amongst the many names, Alison Brie plays Aftershock, the daughter of Electro. Asia Kate Dillon, best known for playing Brandy Epps in Orange Is the New Black, appears as a living supercomputer who goes by the name LOS-307. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson voices Mane, Lunella’s vengeful living hair. Other guest stars include Andy Cohen, Maya Hawke, Method Man, Cobie Smulders, Luis Guzman, and more.