As part of this year's San-Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has released a first look clip for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, an upcoming animated series based on the best-selling comic book series of the same name. While the new series is not part of Marvel Studio’s MCU, the clip underlines how Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur brings some freshness to the superhero genre.

Like in comic books, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will follow the adventures of Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White), a thirteen-year-old super-genius who can build all sorts of physics-defying gadgets. Her engineering prowess makes her acquaintance with the titular Devil Dinosaur (voiced by Fred Tatasciore), a being coming from a timeline where prehistorical creatures still roam the Earth. The two create a special connection for life, uniting Lunella’s brain and DD’s brawl to take down criminals and supervillains in NYC.

Besides following the superhero’s duo adventures, the show will also explore Lunella’s relationship with her family, composed of her mother Adria (Sasheer Zamata), her father James Jr. (Jermaine Fowler), and her grandparents Mimi (Alfre Woodard) and Pops (Gary Anthony Williams). Rounding up the good guys' cast is Libe Barer as Casey, Lunella’s best friend, who becomes Moon Girl’s agent.

The Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur panel premiered a new clip which features Lunella trying to stop a pair of criminals in her neighborhood, with help from Devil Dinosaur and Casey. Unfortunately, despite the teenager's impressive technological skills, can-do attitude and desire for internet fame, things don't go quite according to plan!

While Marvel is saving some secrets for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for the series 2023 release, all the footage available so far underlines how the series will feature a unique 2D animation style. The series is also investing heavily in using music to bring a new corner of New York City to life. Is no wonder that they got Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq on board as an executive music producer to score the original soundtrack of the animated show. Diamond White also worked with Saadiq to record the original songs composed for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

The show's big baddie will be the Beyonder (voiced by Laurence Fishburne), an interdimensional being with almost omnipotent power. In the comic books, the Beyonder used his all-mighty powers to force superheroes and supervillains to fight for his amusement, an event known as “Secret Wars.” While we don’t know why the Beyonder will turn his gaze towards Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, it will be interesting to see one of Marvel Comics' most powerful characters become the nemesis of the super-duo.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment, and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter. Jeff Howard and Kate Kondell serve as co-producers and story editors on the series.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+. You can watch the clip below: