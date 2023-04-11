One of the best things about the Disney+ animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is getting to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a different lens – a kid's show with a heavily stylized animation. As Marvel has indicated with recent cast announcements, everything and everyone is canon, so we’ll get to see one character from Phase 3 return on this week’s episode of the animated series, which is titled “Devil on Her Shoulder.” Disney+ shared with us a clip from Laurence Fishburne's return as Dr. Foster, and we can now unveil it to you ahead of the episode's premiere.

In the episode, the massive, red dinosaur who accompanies Moon Girl (voiced by Diamond White) on every adventure starts to feel self-conscious about his size. That’s why he asks his super-intelligent friend to make him tiny for a little while. As Marvel fans know, there’s a whole branch of the MCU dedicated to shrinking oversized things, which means a soft crossover is in order with Fishburne reprising his role as Ant-Man and The Wasp’s Dr. Foster.

Hank Pym, Dr. Foster, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

In the episode, after not being able to put Devil Dinosaur back to his normal size, Lunella Lafayette reaches out to Dr. Foster to help her. Initially, Foster tells her that shrinking is Hank Pym’s department, but then he realizes that he has a chance to test something he’d been working on to see how it works and its effects: He calls it simply an “essence of enlargement.”

Image via Disney

RELATED: 10 Marvel Characters the MCU Will Never Use (& Why)

Bill Foster was introduced to the MCU in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp as an old-time friend of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and both of them worked together on Project Goliath – during which the Pym particles were developed. This won’t be Fishburne’s first participation as a voice actor in Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, though: The actor has also provided the voice of supervillain The Beyonder in the series across a slate of episodes.

Aside from Fishburne as Dr. Foster and The Beyonder and Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, the all-star voice cast also features Alison Brie as Aftershock, Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom Adria, Alfre Woodard as her grandmother Mimi, Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather Pops, and Libe Barer as Lunella's bestie Casey. The series also boasts a number of high-profile guest stars like Maya Hawke, Daveed Diggs, Wesley Snipes, Cobie Smulders, Luis Guzmán, and more.

The new episodes of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur arrive on Disney+ on April 12.

You can watch the exclusive clip below: