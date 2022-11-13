As soon as 2022 ends, we can all start looking forward to the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly anticipated Phase Five in cinemas and on Disney+. Before it officially starts, however, we’ll get to witness Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, a vibrant animated series that centers around a super-genius adolescent girl who fights bad guys alongside a huge dinosaur partner. In order to tease us to what is certain to be one of next year’s must-watch shows, Disney+ shared with Collider the full opening credits song from the animated series.

The theme song and footage underscore the adventurous and colorful tone that we’ve previously seen in the trailer. The video works as a music video for the whole song, and also provides a sneak peek into the series with never-before-seen clips. The main title music is performed by Diamond White, who also voices the main character in the series.

Moon Girl and Devil Dragon's Score Will Be a Must-Listen

Three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq wrote and produced the show’s main title. The recording artist also serves as executive music producer for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and he composed songs and the score for the animated series. In an official statement, he celebrated the fact that his work will reach a whole generation and praised the work with Disney:

"The tone and the characters of this show are inspiring. I appreciate the Disney team working with me to push such smart music for a very smart Moon Girl. I'm pleased to be giving this generation the kind of music that was gifted to me by the greats, and I’m excited for the world to hear it."

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Premieres After Years in the Making

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was first announced all the way back in 2019. The project only started getting hyped up at the beginning of this year, but now it’s full steam ahead into the next three months. The series has some clear similarities with Marvel’s Ms. Marvel in style and themes, but the previous trailers and teasers have suggested a much more frantic and younger audience-directed story.

Starring singer and actress Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette and Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, the all-star voice cast also features Laurence Fishburne as super-villain The Beyonder, Allison Brie as Aftershock, Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom Adria, Alfre Woodard as her grandmother Mimi, Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather Pops, and Libe Barer as Lunella's bestie Casey. The series also boasts a number of undisclosed characters voiced by high-profile guest stars like Maya Hawke, Daveed Diggs, Wesley Snipes, Cobie Smulders, Luis Guzmán, and more.

Disney Channel and Disney+ premiere Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur simultaneously on February 10. You can check out the music video/main theme song below: