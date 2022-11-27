New York City’s finest (and probably the youngest) super-genius is on her way! Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is a Marvel superhero animated series that follows the highly intelligent and brilliant 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette, otherwise known as Moon Girl. Together with her T-Rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur, the two brave themselves upon any imminent danger that threatens the safety of New York City’s Lower East Side. With Moon Girl’s brilliant mind, and Devil Dinosaur’s physical strength, many adventures and shenanigans await the extraordinary duo. The series is primarily adapted from Marvel’s well-known comic books.

Here’s what we know about Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur at the moment.

What Is Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur About?

Below is the official synopsis for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is based on the 2015-2019 comic book series of the same name. The comic focuses on preteen genius Lunella as she aspires to change the world and protect it from supervillains. Her intellect is constantly put to the test as she ventures on wild adventures. Despite being made fun of by her fellow classmates, that doesn’t stop Lunella from daydreaming and creating spectacular inventions - courtesy of her astounding intellect. Lunella is the brainchild of Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder (she also designed the character!). With the help of artist Natacha Bustos, the first edition of the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur comics debuted on November 2015.

Is There A Trailer For Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur?

The teaser trailer for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was first released by Marvel HQ on September 11, 2022. The clip introduces us to Lunella Lafayette a.k.a. Moon Girl battling it out in the streets of New York City with her pal Devil Dinosaur. Of course, like any young teenage girl, her life outside of being a superhero is just as exciting. With her caring family, a super enthusiastic best friend, and mad skills, Lunella has all the support she needs as she navigates her way to becoming a superhero.

Where and When Can You Watch Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur?

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is set to premiere on Disney Channel on February 10, 2023. Initially, the show was supposed to be released in 2020 before being pushed back to 2022. However, the series finally settled for a 2023 date.

Can You Stream Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Online?

Good news! You can stream Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Disney+. However, there’s no news of the release date on the streaming platform, so stay tuned for further updates!

Who Is Making Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur?

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and Steve Loter, with Rodney Clouden as the show’s supervising director. Producers also include Jeffrey M. Howard, Kate Kondell, and Pilar Flynn. Serving as its executive music producer is Raphael Saadiq, contributing songs influenced by different musical genres inspired by New York City’s rich diversity. The show is produced by Disney Television Animation, Marvel Animation, and Cinema Gypsy Production. The series’ animation work is courtesy of Flying Bark Productions, best known for their artistic comic-book sensibility and their work on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Plans for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur were first mentioned in 2018, with reports of Marvel Animation and Cinema Gypsy Production working together to develop the series. Due to COVID-19, production for the show at Disney Television Animation’s studios was put to a halt, and a huge portion of the work was done remotely. Producers reportedly gave the show a “feature film” treatment - each episode is produced as if it was a “mini-movie”, and each script had its respective “color script”.

Speaking of diversity, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has involved a writing and directing crew consisting of predominantly female LGBTQ+ writers of color. Alongside Disney’s production coordinator Almen March, the crew reportedly strives for representation in the series to ensure “they’ve got New York” right, whether it's through their speaking characters or the background.

Who’s In the Cast of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur?

Diamond White stars as Lunella Lafayette/Moon Girl, the show’s main protagonist whose intelligence knows no bounds - pretty impressive for a 13-year-old girl! With her trusty roller skates and handy gadgets, Lunella does whatever it takes to protect her beloved Lower East Side. White is no stranger to Disney. Her previous roles include Fuli in The Lion Guard and Ruby Hanshaw in Sofia the First.

Joining Moon Girl is her ultimate sidekick Devil Dinosaur, who is played by Fred Tatasciore. Devil Dinosaur is a red Tyrannosaurus Rex that Lunella pulled out of the past using one of her mighty inventions. His powers include a strong bite, tremendous strength, and top-notch sniffing skills. Prior to this, Tatasciore voiced Megatron in the Transformers video game series and Pacha in the first season of The Emperor’s New School.

Playing Lunella’s parents are Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mother Adria Lafayette, and Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s father James Lafayette Jr. Lunella’s grandparents also make an appearance, with Alfre Woodard voicing her paternal grandmother Mimi Lafayette, and Gary Anthony Williams playing Lunella's paternal grandfather James "Pops" Lafayette Sr. Taking on the role of Lunella’s best friend and self-proclaimed manager Casey is Libe Barer. That’s not all! Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur also features a roster of incredibly talented guest stars, with big names like Alison Brie, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cobie Smulders, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, and more to come.