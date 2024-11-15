Things change quickly in the media landscape, and it seems that recent political events in the United States have allegedly already caused issues for one series. An episode from the hit animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has leaked online following claims that Disney canned it over the inclusion of an LGBT+ storyline.

While there hasn’t been any official word from the studio, reports gathered by the animation outlet Toon Hive speculate that it’s due to the new political climate, as the episode centers around a transgender character named Brooklyn (Indya Moore). This was corroborated by the series' storyboard revisionist, Derrick Malik Johnson, in a now-deleted Bluesky post, that read:

“So guess I finally got hit with one of the projects (episode) I worked on is getting shelved because of which party that won the recent election. It breaks my heart knowing this impactful and amazing is now about to be consider a lost media episode.”

The episode, entitled “The Gatekeeper” could not, in fact, be gatekept as it has now been leaked in full online. Lost Media Busters revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the well-known illegal streaming site, Owlphibia, released the episode on YouTube. At the time of writing, “The Gatekeeper” is still available for fans to watch. The plot revolves around Brooklyn, who is competing on girl's volleyball team, facing discrimination from a "narrow-minded coach" who wants to have her removed from the game.

The news of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s cancelled episode isn’t sitting well with creatives in the animation industry. It’s coming at a tumultuous time when The Animation Guild is currently in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for better wages and protection against AI. Multiple animation creators shared their reactions to the news, including Emma Cicirega, storyboard artist on Gravity Falls and DuckTales who posted to herher X account, saying, “Disney should be ashamed of themselves for canning this episode. You don’t get to approve, approve, approve something and then destroy it at the last minute, shattering the crews' hard work and hopes.”

Amphibia creator Matt Braly responded to Cicierega’s post with insight about the behind-the-scenes process of the episode’s creation, saying, “If an episode got this far, it was approved multiple times by multiple divisions, only to suddenly be struck down at the last second? Total breakdown of process and spitting on your team's careful/thoughtful work. S&P approved this ep. It was good to go.” For context, S&P is short for “Standards and Practices,” which is Disney’s review board.

Braly then added his own feelings on the matter, “The action being preemptive makes it so much worse to me. The absolute cowardice and second guessing when actually this is when this content is needed most.” Braly wasn’t the only creator with strong opinions. A post from indie animation writer Dave Capdevielle, who worked on the pilot for Hazbin Hotel, was shared by The Owl House’s Dana Terrace, who did not mince words.

Collider has reached out to Disney representatives for comment and clarification about why the episode was removed. We will update this article with any response. Season 2 of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere in 2025. Despite having a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and being widely praised by critics, the series was cancelled ahead of the second season.

