Ever since ending on one intense cliffhanger this past May, fans of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur have been wondering when they'll get the chance to see more of Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White) and her T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore). Well, wonder no more, as Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that Season 2 of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney XD on February 2, 2024, before hitting Disney+ the next day. Disney also released the first teaser for Season 2, which shows Lunella coming face to face with the multiverse.

From the outset, the series has boasted an incredible voice cast, including Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother Mimi, Sasheer Zamata and Jermaine Fowler as her parents, and Gary Anthony Williams as her grandfather. Laurence Fishburne – who also serves as Executive Producer alongside Steve Loter and Helen Sugland – also lends his voice to the series, both as The Beyonder, and as Bill Foster, a role he first played on-screen in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Raphael Saadiq also returns as the series executive music producer, with the Season 2 soundtrack also dropping on February 2.

Season 1 also featured a roster of incredible guest stars, including Wesley Snipes, May Calamawy, Alison Brie, Jennifer Hudson, and astronaut Mae Jemison. The lineup for Season 2 looks to be equally as impressive, with stars like David Tennant (Doctor Who), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Andy Garcia, Edward James Olmos, Robin Thede, Jonathan Banks, SungWon Cho, Giancarlo Esposito, Arsenio Hall, Ann Harada, Jackée Harry, Manny Jacinto, Carol Kane, Xolo Maridueña, Alex Newell, Parker Posey, Ephraim Sykes, and Peter Weller among those joining the Marvel animated series next year.

What Happened at the End of 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Season 1?

Based on the Moon Girl comics, the animated series follows Lunella, a 13-year-old living in the Lower East Side wit her family. In the first episode, gifted science prodigy Lunella accidentally pulls a T-Rex forward in time, and unable to send him home, instead recruits him as her sidekick as she fights both crime and all the typical teenage insecurities that come her way — sometimes both at the same time.

The Season 1 finale saw Mimi revealing to Lunella that she was the original Moon Girl, and went into hiding years ago to prevent a group known as the Enclave, and their leader Maris Morlak (Snipes) from using her portal generator to access other dimensions. When Morlak gets a hold of the rebuilt generator, Lunella sacrifices herself by going through the portals he opened, saving the world but leaving a mourning Mimi, Devil, and her best friend Casey (Libe Barer) behind. While the trio fight to bring her back, the post-credit scene reveals Lunella is still alive, but where she is will be revealed when the series returns next year.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres on Disney Channel and Disney XD on February 2. Season 1 can be streamed on Disney+ in the U.S. Check out the first teaser and poster below:

