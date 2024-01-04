The Big Picture Season 2 of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres on February 2, bringing new adventures for Lunella Lafayette and her dino friend.

The Season 1 cliffhanger left viewers wondering about Lunella's fate and her separation from her family in another dimension.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Lunella's struggles and hints at exciting storylines to come in the upcoming season.

The dynamic duo is together again in the Season 2 trailer for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Viewers were left with the Season 1 cliffhanger of revealing Moon Girl, aka Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White) separated from her family far from home in another dimension. The Season 2 trailer showcases Lunella’s struggles along with a slew of new adventures on the horizon. Season 2 of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur arrives on Disney Chanel February 2 and premieres next day on Disney+.

In the Season 1 finale, after battling the Enclave’s leader, Maris Morlak (Wesley Snipes), Lunella Lafayette sacrificed herself to close a portal to save her family. The act left her far from home in another dimension. While the Season 2 trailer doesn’t give much of a hint to how Lunella returns to her realm, it showcases her struggles with the aftermath of her battle with Morlak and other villains thus far. Thankfully, she has the greatest friend in the form of a lovable T-Rex. Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore) stands by her side to face off against any new foes that will come their way.

What Is Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur About?

The series focuses on the adventures of 13-year old super genius and inventor Lunella Lafayette who lives with her family in the Lower East Side of New York City. One day, she accidentally opens a portal in her lab allowing for a T-Rex to come stomping through. Befriending the critter named Devil Dinosaur, Lunella decides to team up with him to become a superhero duo. With his strength and her brains, together they take on the baddies threatening her city.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur instantly became a critically acclaimed series thanks to it’s animation style, music, voice acting, and diverse storytelling on screen and behind the scenes. The rest of the cast includes Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams, Libe Barer, and Laurence Fishburne. Fishburne’s interest in the Moon Girl comics prompted him to want to create an animated series about her. Hiring Steve Loter, Jeffrey M. Howard, and Kate Kondell, the series premiered in February 2023. Season 2 was greenlit before Season 1’s debut. The show has been nominated for multiple awards and has garnered several Children’s and Family Emmy Awards in its short tenure.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 premieres on February 2. Season 1 is streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. Check out the new trailer below:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Release Date February 10, 2023 Cast Fred Tatasciore , Alfre Woodard , Gary Anthony Williams Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Superhero Rating TV-Y7 Seasons 1

