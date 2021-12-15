Marvel fans now have a glimpse at the upcoming animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, thanks to a new teaser released today.

The teaser begins with an introduction from Laurence Fishburne, who serves as both an executive producer for the series and the voice of the character The Beyonder. The footage begins with Moon Girl/Lunella Lafayette roller skating through the city. She is then joined by Devil Dinosaur as they fight villains. The teaser ends with Moon Girl watching over her city, and holding a cassette tape.

The series is described as following the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger. It is based on the comic book of the same name by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and Natacha Bustos.

Diamond White will voice Moon Girl/Lunella Lafayette. White's previous work includes playing Paris Buckingham in CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful and voicing Fuli in Disney Channel's The Lion Guard. Fred Tatasciore, the voice of Devil Dinosaur, has previously worked with Marvel voicing the Hulk in the Ultimate Avengers films, The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and Avengers Assemble. He also voiced the X-Men character Beast in Wolverine and the X-Men and Marvel Anime: X-Men. Joining them in the cast will be Alfre Woodard as Mimi (Lunella's grandmother), Libe Barer as Casey (as Lunella's best friend and manager), Sasheer Zamata as Adria (Lunella's mom), Jermaine Fowler as James Jr. (Lunella's dad), and Gary Anthony Williams as Pops (Lunella's grandfather).

The trailer does a great job of showcasing the stylish visuals of the show, which is full of flashy colors and a comic book aesthetic reminiscent of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, making for an exciting addition to the Marvel animated canon.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is scheduled to premiere on Disney Channel in Summer 2022. In the meantime, fans can currently view the teaser below.

