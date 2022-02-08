Disney has teamed up with Entertainment Weekly to release new character details for the upcoming animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, giving us a first look at the titular heroes, as well as their iconic villain, The Beyonder. Executive produced by Laurence Fishburne, the animated series is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is coming both to The Disney Channel and Disney+, an adaptation of the hit comic book series of the same name.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of thirteen-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White) who, as one of Marvel’s most brilliant characters, builds physic-defying gadgets that allow her to adopt the superhero monicker Moon Girl. In the comic books, Lunella also creates a special connection with the Devil Dinosaur (voiced by Fred Tatasciore), a ten-ton red mass of muscles that helps Lunella in her mission to protect Earth from every sort of menace.

The new images reveal more about the main character's design — which strays more towards towards traditional 2D animation — while also highlighting the show's supporting cast. In the show, Lunella will be surrounded by her supportive family, composed of her mother Adria (Sasheer Zamata), her father James Jr. (Jermaine Fowler), and her grandparents Mimi (Alfre Woodard) and Pops (Gary Anthony Williams). In addition, Moon Girl will also count on the help of Casey (Libe Barer), her best friend and manager. Finally, we also got a first look at The Beyonder (voiced by Fishburne), who’s getting a psychedelic redesign for the show.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

RELATED:‌ 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur': First Footage Reveals a Kaleidoscopic TV Show

The Beyonder is a cosmic entity capable of manipulating reality and reshaping the universe to fit his designs in the comic books. Not exactly a friend or a foe, The Beyonder usually uses heroes' and villains' lives as playthings as he learns more about human nature. The show’s version of The Beyonder will keep the mischievous mind of the original character, but we still don’t know how he’ll cross paths with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Even so, it’s exciting to know that yet another cosmic entity from Marvel Comics is coming to TV.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment, and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter. Jeff Howard and Kate Kondell serve as co-producers and story editors.

Commenting on the upcoming series, Fishburne said:

"I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey, and The Beyonder. We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations."

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is scheduled to premiere on Disney Channel this summer. Check out more of the new character designs below:

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Image via Entertainment Weekly

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! Collider has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

'Spider-Man: Freshman Year' Animated Series Coming to Disney+, Will Celebrate Spidey's "Early Comic Book Roots" Jeff Trammel will write and executive produce the new series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email