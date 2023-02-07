Marvel's new series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of teenage super genius and superhero Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White) and her giant, cuddly, fire-breathing T. Rex pal Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore). While the two might spend nights and weekends fighting crime, during the day Lunella is just your average 13-year-old, with school, homework, and of course friends. In a new featurette, which Collider is excited to exclusively share, audiences get the chance to meet Lunella's social circle.

Kicking off the featurette are White and Tatasciore, who go into what audiences can look forward to with the new series, and what their personal highlights of the project are. White, talks about how audiences will come away from the superhero series with an understanding of community and culture, while Tatasciore talks about taking a creature that is objectively scary and flipping that concept on its head. While the duo might be playing the two title characters, and their friendship is at the heart of the show, the featurette also gives over a lot of time to the fellow teens who make up Lunella's friends at school.

Leading the pack is Casey Calderon (Libe Barer), Lunella's publicist/social media manager-turned best friend, who is by far the most bubbly of the group. According to Barer, it's Casey who helps Lunella and Devil Dinosaur see their full potential as a crime fighting duo. Also appearing in the featurette are Michael Cimino, who plays the "class clown" Eduardo, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays Anand, the second-smartest kid in the school — after Lunella of course.

Image via Disney+

Who Is In Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur?

While the show does spend a lot of time with Lunella and her friends, her family and community also play a huge role in her story, and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur boasts an incredible cast that bring the story to life. For Lunella's family, the series casts Alfre Woodard as her grandmother Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as her mother Andria, Jermaine Fowler as her father James, and Gary Anthony Williams as her grandfather Pops. In addition, the series will also feature Craig Robinson, Omid Abtahi, Jennifer Hudson, Alison Brie, and Laurence Fishburne. Fishburne also serves as one of the creators of the series alongside Helen Sugland, with the series' catchy music composed by award-winning musical multihyphenate Raphael Saadiq.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres on Disney Channel on February 10. Check out the featurette below: