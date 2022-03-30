Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first episode of Moon Knight.Marvel's Moon Knight, featuring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Steven Grant, has finally hit Disney+, bringing the first Marvel Studios production of 2022 to screens. The six-episode series follows a museum gift shop employee who discovers he has Dissociative Identity Disorder and that one identity is a mercenary. Embroiled in a conflict with a violent cult beholden to the Egyptian deity, Ammit, Steven must quickly adapt to fulfilling the deity Khonshu's (voiced by F. Murray Abraham and physically performed by Karim El Hakim) will as Moon Knight to survive and preserve justice.

Little was known about the series prior to release, leaving fans wondering about the details of the plot and which characters from the comics might finally make their way to live-action. However, the premiere, "The Goldfish Problem," begins to give us a taste of the mythology and lore that will drive the series. Moon Knight's antagonist, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), quickly reveals the deity he's dedicated himself and his motives to: Ammit. But what does the show hint about Ammit, and what lies in the mythology surrounding her?

What we find out about Ammit comes from the lips of Harrow himself. When our protagonist of this episode, Steven, awakens in the Alps, he happens upon a ceremony being performed on Harrow's followers. He and one follower at a time hold a special staff which activates a tattoo of a balance scale on his wrist. Harrow calls this "offering your soul for judgment." As the staff swings like a pendulum, Harrow decrees, "I judge you in Ammit's name with but a fraction of her power." He also admits during the ceremony that the deity isn't yet awake. The tattoo signals the result — the first man who participates is deemed good. The second partaker, a woman, isn't so lucky. She's confused when her result doesn't yield the same, and Harrow suggests it's something in her future, making his relic perhaps clairvoyant. However, the woman collapses — dead from the failure of her result.

More about Ammit isn't revealed until Harrow catches up with Steven / Marc back at the museum in London. Steven realizes that he was followed, and Harrow has him cornered so he can deliver his cult leader exposition speech. He describes Ammit, as the scarab that he desires is hers: "She was only a bogeyman for evildoers... she grew weary of having to wait for sinners to commit their crime before punishing them." This is the crux of Marvel's Ammit. She knows the past, present, and future, and can dole out punishment before the crime is committed, except she was betrayed by fellow gods — and by her avatar, too, which is what we understand Steven / Marc to be for Khonshu. That's about all the premiere tells us about the being seemingly driving this short season forward.

It's not hard to see how Marvel uses the Egyptian deity as its inspiration. Ammit is said to sit by the scales of Ma'at, which is best described as justice personified. After the soul is weighed (the staff ceremony on the show), if it is deemed unworthy or weighted too heavily with evil, Ammit devours the soul in a second death. Ammit's name is generally translated to "Devourer" and as shown on Moon Knight, she has the head of a crocodile, the torso of a cat or lion, and the hindquarters of a hippopotamus. Although, Moon Knight also takes a few liberties from the typical mythology of the deity as well. Ammit is usually regarded as more of a demon figure and therefore, not generally worshipped in the way that Harrow regards her in the series. And generally, she also was the figure to carry out justice rather than determine it.

Perhaps, most importantly, Ammit is a symbol that reminded the people that worshipped the ancient Egyptian deities to live by moral principles or risk eternal punishment. Moon Knight holds her in the same high regard, with millions of lives explicitly stated as in danger if this antagonist is able to undo the mythology already set in place for thousands of years. What could go wrong?

The first episode of Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes every Wednesday.

