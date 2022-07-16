If you’ve been desperate to get your hands on more of Marc Spector and company since Marvel’s Moon Knight ended its run on Disney+, then look no further than Marvel Comics themselves, who have a hell of a Halloween spectacular lined up for the first of Khonshu. The comics publisher has just announced that, for the first time in ages, Moon Knight will be up against one of his most iconic and fiercest adversaries, the Werewolf by Night, in this year’s Moon Knight Annual #1, hitting shelves in October.

This year’s annual is the first for writer Jed MacKay’s Moon Knight run, which began in 2021, and is double the size of a normal issue, featuring art by Federico Sabbatini, who has also contributed to the most recent run. While in the rest of the run, Marc Spector has been dealing with running the Midnight Mission, his own home base on the streets of New York, the special issue will take him out to the streets, not just to protect the innocent who roam at night, but to face off against one of his deadliest foes: Jack Russell, better known as Werewolf by Night. Russell is on a mission to kill a god to free himself from his lycanthropic curse, but doing so requires blood from the Fist of Khonshu himself — and the Moon Knight doesn’t take kindly to bleeding.

Werewolf by Night has important ties to Moon Knight’s history, as the vigilante made his first appearance in Werewolf by Night #32, all the way back in August of 1975. The two have been inextricably linked since, and have appeared in a handful of stories since, so to see the supernatural street-stalker facing off against the protector of the night is a welcome addition to an already spectacular and well-received Moon Knight run.

"It's been great seeing people respond to our Moon Knight series, and it's always a bit of a thrill to give folks even more- and Moon Knight Annual #1 was the place to revisit some old history,” said MacKay in a statement. “Moon Knight has changed a lot since he first did battle with the Werewolf by Night, but so has Jack Russell, and having the opportunity to see how these two interact now, all these years later, has been a lot of fun. And Jack isn't the only player in Moon Knight's history who is turning up when Federico Sabbatini joins us for another adventure (and draws the hell out of it, I must add)."

Moon Knight Annual #1 hits comic shop shelves this October. Check out the special’s cover below, and watch our interview with stars of the Moon Knight series Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy: