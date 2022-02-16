While the Marvel Cinematic Universe usually focuses on lighter stories, Moon Knight promises to be a surprisingly faithful adaptation of the bloody vigilante. Starring Oscar Isaac as the titular character, the series follows a disturbed hero who deals with dissociative identity disorder (DID) while fighting bad guys in the night. All the footage we have so far dives deep into the hero’s mental health issues, even flirting with horror to reflect Moon Knight’s amnesia episodes and multiple personalities. However, a great hero would be nothing without a compelling villain to oppose him. That’s why fans were somewhat disappointed when Ethan Hawke was revealed to be playing the role of Dr. Arthur Harrow, a D-list villain no one even remembered existed in the comic books.

As soon as Hawke’s character was revealed in the series' first trailer, fans started to wonder if his identity wouldn’t be a red herring. Previous Disney+ series were not short of iconic characters, and it does feel strange to adapt Moon Knight to TV without bringing one of the best villains the original comics have to offer. For that reason, people were quick to bet that Hawke would actually play the Sun King, a man blessed by the Egyptian Sun God Amon Ra with superpowers to oppose the Moon God Khonshu’s champion, Moon Knight. However, new details in the Superbowl trailer of Moon Knight might tease a different divine threat. That’s because Hawke’s Dr. Arthur could be empowered not by Amon Ra, but by Anubis, the Egyptian God of Death.

Anubis and the Scale

According to Egyptian mythology, one of the main tasks performed by the wolf-headed god Anubis is weighting the hearths of the deceased against a feather from Maat, the Goddess of Justice. If a soul were pure and without sin, the hearth would be lighter than a feather, and the deceased would be welcomed in the afterlife. However, if a soul were sinful, the hearth would be heavy, and the deceased would be devoured by Ammit, a crocodile-headed deity who worked with Anubis to punish evildoers. There’s no equivalent of hell in Egyptian mythology. It takes a lot of effort to manage eternal punishment, and they are pragmatic people. So, if you do not sin, you’ll be granted eternal afterlife. If you sin, you’ll be permanently destroyed by a sharp-teethed creature.

Image Via Disney

Given that Anubis performs the test of weighting the hearths of a deceased soul, one of the tools commonly used to represent the God of Death is a scale. And guess what? In Moon Knight’s latest trailer, Hawke has a scale tattoo on his arm. This tattoo also has some significance for the show’s plot, as the trailer reveals a scene in which Hawke’s character shows it to Isaac’s vigilante. The tattoo is also mystic in its nature, as the scale is moving back and forth in Hawke’s arm.

While Anubis was never a prominent character in Marvel Comics, the God of Death has a strong connection to another corner of the universe. While trying to usurp the throne of Amon Ra, Anubis decided he would cut the Sun God's heart out and absorb its power. To prevent Anubis from succeeding, Amon Ra asked Bast, the Panther God, to hide his hearth in Africa. Before hiding Amo Ra’s hearth, Bast blessed a tribe of fierce warriors with the power of the Sun God’s blood, giving birth to the great lineage of the Black Panthers. In Marvel’s comic book universe, Wakanda was also built around Amon Ra’s hearth to protect it from usurpers. So, if Moon Knight is trying to connect to the bigger MCU, Anubis' presence could also help develop Wakanda’s history further.

Image Via Disney

Since the Moon Knight comic books frequently feature petty disputes among gods, it also makes sense for Anubis and Khonshu to be at odds for some reason. Furthermore, exploring a god with little history in Marvel Comics also grants writers more creative freedom, while more significant threats such as the Sun King get saved for future (and less risky) storylines. Finally, Moon Knight is seen punching a creature that seems to have a dog-like head in the series first trailer, which could be a minion of Anubis or even the God of Death himself, giving more credit to this theory.

We’ll know the truth once Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30.

