Disney+ is soon set to be the home of Marvel Comics fan-favorite Moon Knight, which will be a major test for the popular streaming service given that this will be the very first new IP in the MCU to premiere there. As with most of these new solo Marvel Cinematic Universe affairs, Moon Knight will likely introduce a whole new never-before-seen facet of this ever-expanding world, bringing unique mythology and lore to the already crowded table.

However, for those who aren't quite as familiar with the comics as they are with the more mainstream films, they may want a bit more information as to what the show is about and if these new characters are ones for them. Thankfully there is a wealth of source material to draw from that should give fans both new and old an idea of what to expect from the blockbuster series.

Still, some quick notes. As the show has yet to be released at the time of this writing, much of the material covered here will be speculative in nature. That means that the information being discussed will primarily be based on what's been seen in marketing material and the source material from the comics, so the information being covered here may very well not be the case in the final product or may potentially spoil details that may appear the show. So if you want to go into the series completely blind, maybe bookmark this article for now and come back to learn more about your new favorite characters after you finish the series.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant

Ever since he made a critical splash with his immaculate performance in Inside Llewyn Davis, Oscar Isaac has been steadily increasing in well-deserved popularity. He's enjoyed some immense success in several iconic roles, such as Nathan from Ex Machina and Poe Dameron from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. This isn't even his first time playing a Marvel character, as Isaac was long ago cast as Spider-Man 2099 for the end credits tease of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is set to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel.

His role in Moon Knight is a bit complicated, but it all starts with Steven Grant. In the comics, Steven Grant is a multi-millionaire who funds the crime-fighting efforts of the elusive Moon Knight. From what's been shown in the trailer footage so far, the show's version of Grant doesn't seem to be an affluent playboy. Instead, at least at first glance, Grant seems to be an average British nobody with a bad case of insomnia. However, being the protagonist of a Marvel property, there's much more to this character (or characters) than meets the eye

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector

So, is Oscar Isaac playing multiple characters in Moon Knight? Well in a matter of speaking yes, as the series' main character famously has an extreme case of dissociative identity disorder. Think of Isaac's character(s) as a less villainous version of James McAvoy's personas in Split. Fans of Split probably remember that the original personality of McAvoy's character was one Kevin Wendell Crumb, and you can think of Marc Spector as the same general concept.

Most Google searches will tell you that Spector is typically thought of as the main alter ego for the title hero, and while his alternate personalities have a large role in most of his stories, Spector is the original, main personality. Spector's comics origin details that he developed his DID in a traumatic childhood experience while he lived in Chicago. Later in life, Spector joined the military, but he was discharged due to complications with his disability, leading him to try and use his skills in freelance mercenary work. One particular job sent our hero to Egypt, where he would ultimately come into contact with an ancient deity that would change the lives of him and his alters forever.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight

"Now hold on Mr. Collider Writer!", said the reader of this article probably, "If Marc Spector is Moon Knight's secret identity, then why are you listing him as a separate character?" It's an understandable objection since most people wouldn't consider characters like Spider-Man and Peter Parker to be two different people. However, as mentioned before, Marc Spector shares his body with other personalities, and the hero known as Moon Knight isn't a nickname for Marc Spector, but is actually another one of those alters.

As you probably guessed, the Moon Knight persona first appeared within Marc after his mercenary work in Egypt, where he was on the brink of death when a seemingly simple job went horribly awry. Marc found himself at shrine to Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu, who offered to save Marc in exchange for his undying allegiance. "Undying" is more than an expression in this case, as one major power that is consistent is immortality. While Moon Knight is not invincible and can die, his link to Khonshu allows him to be revived should the need ever arise.

Moon Knight's powers have varied over the years, but the ones that seem to consistently appear are enhanced strength, reflexes, intelligence as well as prophetic visions. In some of his more powerful incarnations, he also has abilities pertaining to moon-based matter manipulation, power absorption, and even necromancy. Lastly, Moon Knight's gear is as stylish as it is practical, with his signature batarangs...err, or rather crescent blades, as well as a fortified and durable suit of adamantium-esque armor (although his MCU attire seems to be more magical and mummy-inspired).

Oscar Isaac as Mr. Knight

The last alternate persona that is confirmed to premiere in Moon Knight is the one and only Mr. Knight, a fan favorite amongst comic fans due to his charismatic swagger and his impeccable fashion sense. Where Moon Knight is the more classical "caped crusader" archetype, Mr. Knight is a full-blown detective pulled straight out of a Humphrey Bogart noir.

Seemingly able to draw upon more of Moon Knight's superhuman powers than the other alters can, Mr. Knight comes in when blunt force isn't going to solve the problem. Though he'll get into a scuffle now and then, he prefers to use his wit and intelligence to move the plot forward, finding clues and interrogating suspects like a classic detective would.

Other Alternate Personalities That Could Appear

Oscar Isaac already looks to be portraying some of the character's most well-known personalities, but there are some others that could appear either in this season or whenever Moon Knight's next appearance will be.

Many personalities have come and gone during the Crescent Crusader's long comic run, but the one personality who seems noticeably absent is Jake Lockley. Lockley was a cab driver who was able to perform recon in broad daylight without resorting to stealth in a pure white super-suit. He was alongside Steven Grant as one of the first alternate personalities to appear in Marc, so an appearance from him seems like it would be likely.

Other personalities that would be fun to see are mirror versions of other Marvel heroes that Spector and his alters have met, which would lead to some pretty interesting character moments should the MCU decide to explore the idea.

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow

Believe it or not, Oscar Isaac is not the only actor in the show, as Moon Knight's supposed main antagonist is played by four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke. The Before trilogy star will be portraying Dr. Arthur Harrow, who in his comic continuity is an undisputed expert in pain theory. Harrow's most famous encounter with Moon Knight involved him working with O.M.N.I.U.M., a secretive scientific organization that is predictably sinister in nature.

Whether O.M.N.I.U.M. will have a presence in the show is unknown, and honestly, Harrow's role in the series as a whole is vague at best. It's unknown if he'll still be the classical mad scientist of his comics counterpart or take on the role of a more mystical cult leader, though it is interesting to note that there is a noticeable physical difference right off the bat. Comics Harrow had a distinctive physical feature of a half-paralyzed face due to trigeminal neuralgia, which Hawke's performance seems to lack. This could be a deliberate creative decision given the character's historic ties to discovering the science of pain, and perhaps this iconic look for the character could appear somewhere in the show.

Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart AKA Midnight Man

Master thief and regular Moon Knight rogue Midnight Man will be portrayed by late French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who sadly passed away earlier this year in a tragic skiing accident. It's a great loss that the A Very Long Engagement star passed before his Marvel debut but there is some comfort in knowing he'll be playing a classic Moon Knight character.

Mogart bears some obvious similarities to characters like Catwoman and Black Cat in the sense that he's not an evil mastermind hellbent on global domination, but rather a world-class thief just trying to get by. He does have a bit more of an evil twinge as he completely resents Moon Knight due to him being horribly disfigured after being thwarted by the "Lunar Legionnaire". Midnight Man has yet to appear in any marketing material thus far, so his role in the show is even more of a mystery than Arthur Harrow's.

F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

The Egyptian God of the Moon will be voiced by none other than the Oscar-winning star of Amadeus, F. Murray Abraham. As mentioned, Khonshu is the deity responsible for granting Moon Knight his abilities, and the two have always had a strenuous and complicated relationship.

While yes, Spector and his alters owe Khonshu their lives, and they agreed to serve his will as Moon Knight, the personas find themselves coming at odds with the deity when demanded to do something against their moral principles. Khonshu has what could absolutely be considered as a "true neutral" moral compass, being willing to do anything at any cost to preserve his vision of the world, even if it means putting innocents in danger. Despite this seemingly objective worldview, Khonshu is similar to The Watcher in the sense that he is still an independent being with his own opinions and biases, which can lead to mixed results for a figure as powerful as he is.

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly

Best known for her work on Ramy, May Calamawy is the only major character revealed thus far to not be based on a comic character. It's very possible that this could be another Michelle/MJ situation where a seemingly original character is actually just a differently named comic character, but if that's the case then who that character is remains a total mystery. All that's really known about Layla is that she has some sort of connection with Marc Spector, being surprised that Marc is even still alive when she calls Steven Grant in the initial trailer.

