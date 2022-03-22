Marvel has unveiled a new clip from their latest Disney+ series, Moon Knight, the first of its kind outside of the show's trailers, debuting a very familiar transformation challenge. In the new spot, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) fails to summon the powers bestowed on him by Khonshu, despite urging from his companion Layla (May Calamawy), a moment akin to that of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War.

The brief clip offers no clues or hints as to how Steven is able to become Moon Knight, though it's clear that, like the Hulk, it's not able to just be summoned at will. Layla is clearly eager for him to make an appearance, as the duo find themselves in danger with Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). Even in its brief length, the clip gives some hints as to the influences of the series, which looks to have drawn inspiration from Indiana Jones as well as 1999's fan favorite hit The Mummy. Horror also comes into play in the final frame, with Hawke himself noting "the greatest thing he learned when making [Moon Knight] was how to summon ancient Egyptian jackals" in his Instagram story.

Isaac will take on the role of all of the alters of in Marc Spector's system, including Steven, a quiet, "mild-mannered" British Museum employee, a challenge that Marvel looks to be handling with great respect and care. The character deals with dissociative identity disorder, and several posters have already been revealed which show each of Marc's distinct alters, including Moon Knight and the more calm and collected Mr. Knight, historically a fan favorite. ​

Aside from Isaac, Calamawy, and Hawke, Moon Knight also stars the late Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man, Lucy Thackeray as Grant's co-worker Donna, and the voice of F. Murray Abraham as the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu. Jeremy Slater serves as creator and showrunner, with Mohammed Diab, Aaron Moorhead, and Justin Benson splitting directing duties among the six episodes.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30. Check out the new clip below:

