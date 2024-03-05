The Big Picture Disney is releasing collector's editions of Marvel and Star Wars series on April 30, 2024.

Moon Knight Season 1 explores a dark storyline involving DID and Egyptian mythology.

New Moon Knight special features are included in the two-disc set, which offer insight into the making of the series.

Disney is revisiting four more of its most beloved recent Marvel Studios and Lucasfilms Star Wars television series with collector's editions that will bring each season home in the highest quality possible. Among the series getting a new release is Moon Knight, the darker, fan-favorite, Egyptian-themed superhero series starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Marc Spector. Season 1 will be available in 4K and Blu-ray starting on April 30 - over two years since the show premiered - in a sleek Steelbook package with art featuring Spector, Grant, and Khonshu by Attila Szarka and concept art cards that show off a few of the beloved characters.

Moon Knight debuted back in March 2022 and was hailed as one of Marvel's best small-screen efforts for offering a darker standalone story involving a more obscure, yet compelling character from the comics. Season 1 followed Steven Grant, whose life as an unassuming gift shop employee at the British Museum in London is interrupted as he becomes tormented by blackouts and visions of another life. He soon discovers he has Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and shares a body with Marc Spector, a skilled mercenary and his alter. Together, they are forced into a mystery involving the Egyptian Gods, all as their powerful enemies close in. As they explore their identities, the series offers a few twists along the way to keep the audience guessing about what's really going on.

The Emmy-nominated Isaac earned high praise for his role thanks to his hard work capturing the differences between Marc and Steven with his performance. He's joined by a talented bunch, including Ethan Hawke as the series' main villain, Arthur Harrow, May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, who eventually becomes an Egyptian hero in her own right, and F. Murray Abraham as the voice of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. A potential second season has been teased for some time now, but there's still no confirmation on whether the series will get another chance, even as the new Marvel Spotlight banner feels like a perfect home for it.

'Moon Knight' Collector's Editions Offer New Special Features

Disney's new two-disc Moon Knight set will also offer some never-before-seen insight into how the series was made and what scenes didn't make the cut in Season 1. Among the special features included is an Egyptology featurette with Isaac joining Egyptologist Ramy Romany on a deep dive into the real-life mythology that inspired the television show. Isaac and Hawke also join forces with the rest of the crew for a larger making-of-documentary that pulls back the curtain on how Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and the Egyptian Gods were brought to life. Rounding out the package are a pair of deleted scenes featuring Layla and Marc as well as Arthur and his team, plus a gag reel for all the hilarious goofs and gaffs made while filming.

Pre-orders for the Moon Night collector's edition, as well as the other Steelbooks, begin on March 12 before releasing on April 30. Get a look at the case, artwork, and discs above.

Moon Knight Steven Grant discovers he's been granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. But he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life. Release Date March 30, 2022 Creator Doug Moench Cast Oscar Isaac , Ethan Hawke , May Calamawy , F. Murray Abraham Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1

